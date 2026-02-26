March 5 national Townhall to rally grassroots around ANCA’s 2026 electoral and advocacy priorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) will host its next townhall, open to the public, on Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST via Zoom. The event will bring together Armenian and allied Americans from across the country on the eve of the 2026 mid-term primary season.

Organized in coordination with the ANCA Eastern Region, the ANCA Western Region and more than 60 ANCA chapters across the country, the Townhall will focus on electoral accountability, legislative priorities, community mobilization and youth empowerment.

Armenian Americans and pro-Armenian advocates can register for the free online event at https://anca.org/townhall.

With the primary season already in full swing, Armenian American voters — a pivotal constituency across key swing states — are putting candidates and parties on notice that their votes, their volunteer hours and their campaign contributions need to be earned. From Nevada and Michigan to Georgia and Pennsylvania, Armenian Americans are closely tracking where candidates stand on freeing Armenian hostages, returning Artsakh refugees to their homeland, protecting Christian holy sites and ending Azerbaijan’s occupation of sovereign Armenian territory. The ANCA’s Armenian American voter map makes clear the electoral weight this community wields heading into November.

“Armenian American voters are well organized and fully engaged — holding candidates accountable, demanding that our votes be earned, by concrete deliverables — before Election Day,” said ANCA National Grassroots Director Gev Iskajyan. “Our townhalls transform our community’s passion into political power — making clear that support for ANCA priorities isn’t optional for candidates seeking our votes. We’re not watching the elections unfold. We’re shaping them.”

Defeat Aliyev’s allies, support pro-Armenian champions, target competitive races

Among the ANCA’s top electoral priorities heading into 2026 is defeating the two co-chairs of the Azerbaijan Caucus in Congress — described as loyal allies of an Aliyev regime guilty of genocide against Artsakh’s Armenian population. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee, who is facing a primary challenge in Memphis, and Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, who was under federal indictment for taking bribes from Baku, are primary electoral targets for the Armenian American community. The ANCA has also endorsed Indiana State Rep.Craig Haggard, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Jim Baird in Indiana’s 4th Congressional district. Rep. Baird was among only 11 U.S. Representatives who opposed Armenian Genocide reaffirmation in the milestone 2019 Congressional vote.

The ANCA is also focused on protecting and expanding pro-Armenian voices in Congress. Among the community’s top priorities is securing the reelection of Armenian Caucus co-chair Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), along with “A”-rated incumbents Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) and Rep. Michael Lawler (R-NY). Additional pro-Armenian champions will be highlighted at the Townhall and at anca.org.

The ANCA is closely watching a number of competitive races across the country where Armenian American voters and allied communities may play a decisive role. Details on priority races will be announced in the coming weeks at anca.org.

Raising the bar on legislative deliverables

The March 5 Townhall will spotlight the ANCA’s legislative push for concrete results — not just votes or signatures, but real deliverables. Working across the aisle, the ANCA is driving passage of the ARMENIA Security Partnership Act, H.R.6840, which would strengthen U.S.-Armenia defense ties and cut off U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan until it releases Armenian prisoners, withdraws from sovereign Armenian territory and recognizes the right of return for Artsakh’s displaced Armenians.

The ANCA continues to back the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act, H.R.5369, calling for targeted Global Magnitsky Act sanctions against Azerbaijani war criminals, and is advancing the Armenian Genocide Education Act, H.R.2585. The organization demands enforcement of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act and an end to all U.S. military aid to Baku.

“Armenian American votes need to be earned — not with promises but with concrete deliverables before election day,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Every candidate and both parties know what we expect and what we demand of our elected officials — freedom for Armenian hostages, the return of Artsakh refugees, an end to Azerbaijani occupation and full accountability for Baku’s war crimes. Now is their time to deliver.”

Expanding the ANCA’s role as community rights watchdog

A special focus of the March 5 Townhall will be the ANCA’s role as a community watchdog, building on recent months of rapid-response advocacy that received national coverage in the Associated Press, CNN, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Reuters and USA Today. The ANCA’s challenge to Dr. Oz’s ethnic scapegoating of Armenian Americans in Los Angeles generated a nationwide wave of condemnation from elected officials at every level of government. The ANCA’s call-out of Vice President Vance’s deletion of his Armenian Genocide social media post was covered in the world’s most high profile media outlets.

Youth programs: Rising Leaders, Gateway and more

The March 5 Townhall comes just ahead of the ANCA’s signature youth empowerment programs, including two sessions of the ANCA Rising Leaders program launching later in March. Session 1 runs March 14-17, and Session 2 runs March 28-31 — both in Washington, D.C., organized jointly with the Armenian Youth Federation Eastern and Western U.S. Each session features the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days, offering participants meetings with legislators and staff on pro-Armenian priorities, as well as career guidance from members of the Congressional Armenian Staff Association (CASA). Students can register at https://anca.org/risingleaders.

The ANCA is also recruiting applicants for its Spring Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program and its spring University Internship Program, both based in Washington, D.C. The Gateway Program offers three months of housing and enrichment seminars for recent graduates pursuing careers in policy, politics and media. Learn more at https://anca.org/gateway and https://anca.org/universityinternship.

“Our youth programs build lasting power, here in Washington and in cities and towns across the country,” said ANCA Programs Director Michael Tatevossian. “Whether it’s a high school student taking their first steps onto Capitol Hill or a recent graduate launching a promising career in public policy, we are investing in the voices and vision that will carry our community’s hopes and dreams for generations to come. Our March 5 Townhall is a perfect entry point for young Armenians looking to start their journey.”

Armenian Americans and allied advocates are encouraged to register for the free March 5 Townhall at https://anca.org/townhall.