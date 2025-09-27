Drone show and festival: Dead silence, celebration or erasure

Today, September 27, marks five years since the outbreak of the bloody 44-Day War that profoundly reshaped Armenian history — not only in Artsakh, but across Armenia and the diaspora. During the assault, Artsakh and the world witnessed the unprecedented use of drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), in mass warfare for the first time — a stark contrast to the first Karabakh War (1988-1944), which relied on Soviet-era weapons and tanks. Thousands of young Armenian men, most barely 18 to 20 years old, were struck down by these machines, many perishing before they had a chance to defend their homes.

In the fall of 2021, I met a French writer and journalist who had traveled to Yerevan to investigate this unprecedented use of drone warfare. She likened the devastation in Artsakh to the first use of nuclear weapons, describing the drone attacks as an experimental form of high-tech warfare carried out on a small, tightly controlled territory, where soldiers and civilians alike became unwilling subjects of unrelenting destruction.

What shocked her most, however, was Armenia’s response to this trauma. Just one year after the 44-Day War, on Armenia’s Independence Day in September 2021, the government organized the country’s first-ever “drone show” in Yerevan. Spectators watched as different iterations of the same machines that had wrought such devastation now danced in coordinated patterns across the skies.

“How could a nation mark its independence in this way?” she asked, disappointed. The celebration centered the very technology that, one year prior, had been used to slaughter our martyrs. For thousands of families, “drones” became symbols of immeasurable loss.

At the time, I thought this reflected a government desperate to distance itself from Artsakh in the face of defeat — outsourcing responsibility and avoiding accountability. As the saying goes: victory has many fathers, but defeat is an orphan.

Then, on September 13, 2022, Azerbaijan invaded Armenia again, killing 224 Armenians — civilians and soldiers alike — and executing and mutilating unarmed prisoners of war. Female soldiers like Anush Apetyan were tortured, mutilated, raped and killed. Azerbaijan continues to occupy ancestral lands drenched in the blood of our martyrs. Yet on the third anniversary of that war, no government official spoke a word of remembrance or mourning.

Worse still, the state organized a festival/Ֆեստիվառ, complete with a concert and celebrations. This was not just an insult to the memory of the fallen but a clear message that those who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, or lost their homes and loved ones, did not merit acknowledgement.

Armenian officials showed the same reckless disregard on September 19, 2023, the day of Azerbaijan’s brutal offensive on Artsakh after a nine-month siege that starved its people. Amid forced displacement, a massive explosion tore through a fuel depot near Stepanakert, killing more than 219 people, leaving 22 missing and hundreds wounded. It remains one of the deadliest man-made tragedies in recent Armenian history, yet no national day of mourning was declared, no official condolences offered, no memorial service held — not two years ago and certainly not today.

Families of the victims, many of whom lost their breadwinners, continue to face overwhelming social and economic challenges, ignored by the very state that should have protected them. Instead, officials chose to “color” the day with medals handed out to hundreds of bureaucrats — a spectacle that stood in stark contrast to the gravity of the loss and grief.

Armenia’s leaders must confront this painful history openly and take accountability, ensuring that every loss is remembered and every hero’s story lives on to inspire generations to defend Armenian autonomy on our ancestral lands.

As we are pushed toward a vague, uncertain “peace,” we cannot forget that across the wars fought over Artsakh and Armenia, an estimated 12,000 soldiers were martyred — a loss that, if laid end to end, would stretch across the 12,000 square kilometers once held by Artsakh. This past cannot be met with denial.

Will we allow empty, symbolic celebrations or statements to obscure our minds? Or will we look past fleeting flashes of light to recognize that forgetting is not an option — it is the greatest threat to our identity and our future.