Kev Orkian returns to “HYEMINDS” event to support Yerevan’s Avedisian School

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Boston Child Care Committee is honored to once again present “Hyeminds” in support of the Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School in Yerevan, Armenia. We cordially invite you to join us on the evening of Friday, November 21, 2025, at the Wellesley Country Club in Wellesley, Mass., for a truly memorable occasion.

Established in 1998, the Avedisian School has become a beacon of excellence, offering tuition-free K-12 education within a modern, environmentally sustainable facility. Guided by the vision and generosity of benefactors Edward and Pamela Avedisian, the school continues to impact the lives of children in Yerevan’s Malatia-Sebastia district. Today, the need to sustain this mission and preserve tuition-free education is greater than ever.

The evening will be a celebration of commitment, unity and purpose. “Hyeminds” serves as our call to stand behind our amazing and deserving children in the Homeland, whose potential to become Armenia’s future leaders depends on access to quality education and our collective support.

The program, chaired by Stephanie Stephanian and Donna Boole Yerganian, promises to be both inspiring and engaging. We are privileged to welcome once again our distinguished guest, Kev Orkian, the acclaimed British Armenian actor, musician, motivational speaker and stand-up comedian. Renowned for his extraordinary talent and global reach, Kev brings joy and inspiration to audiences worldwide.

The evening will also feature cocktails, dinner and a live auction showcasing exceptional offerings.

“The Armenian community of Boston is invited to take part in a unique opportunity to support the children of Armenia. For decades, the Boston Child Care Program has been a model of success, positively impacting thousands of young lives,” said Serge D. Buchakjian, AMAA CEO/Executive Director. “We invite you to join us in this important effort — your presence and partnership will help ensure that many more children are given the care, education and hope they deserve.”

For reservations or further information, please contact Phyllis Dohanian at 617-510-0395 or the AMAA at 201-265-2607, extension 124. Online reservations and donations may be made at https://amaa.org/hyemindsboston2025/. All proceeds will directly benefit the Avedisian School, and contributions in excess of the value of goods and services received are tax-deductible.

We sincerely hope you will join us in person to share in the spirit of this extraordinary evening. Whether through your presence or your generous support, the AMAA is deeply grateful for your commitment to advancing the life-changing mission of the Avedisian School.

