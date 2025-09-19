The Hyortik Hop returns
The Hyortik Hop is not just another dance — it is a decades-long tradition from the midcentury mark of the last century. For generations, the members of the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter, alongside AYF alumni and community members, with many out-of-towners from myriad AYF chapters arriving to gather in New York City, celebrate this legacy event together.
From the lively steps of the Tamzara to the spirited rhythms of the Michigan Hop, Hyortiks have carried the spirit of the AYF and its fraternal foundation to the dance floor as a much-anticipated annual event. Each generation of AYFers has left its impact, coming together for the same cause to celebrate the NY chapter’s Hyortik Hop (previously known as ‘The Holiday Hop’), where memories are created, new friendships are made and old ones grow stronger, all while strengthening our community. The Hyortik Hop has long been one of those moments when our chapter comes together to continue our legacy!
This fall, the Hyortiks are excited to carry their tradition forward at The Hop.
On Saturday, October 25, 2025, the Hyortik Hop will return at St. Sarkis Church in Douglaston, Queens. From 8:00 p.m. until midnight, we invite our members, alumni, families and friends to join us for an evening that reinvigorates this tradition.
Guests will enjoy live music by Yerakouyn Band with a cash bar and light mezze.
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in cocktail attire and the Hyortik colors: navy and white!
Ticket prices:
- AYF Member presale: $65 | At the door: $70
- AYF Alumni & General Adult presale: $75 | At the door: $80
- Kids 6–10 presale: $35 | At the door: $40
- Under 5: Free
🎟️ Tickets available online: givebutter.com/hyortikhop
We hope you will join us, bring your families and be part of another unforgettable night in Hyortik history.