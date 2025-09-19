The Hyortik Hop returns

The Hyortik Hop is not just another dance — it is a decades-long tradition from the midcentury mark of the last century. For generations, the members of the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter, alongside AYF alumni and community members, with many out-of-towners from myriad AYF chapters arriving to gather in New York City, celebrate this legacy event together.

From the lively steps of the Tamzara to the spirited rhythms of the Michigan Hop, Hyortiks have carried the spirit of the AYF and its fraternal foundation to the dance floor as a much-anticipated annual event. Each generation of AYFers has left its impact, coming together for the same cause to celebrate the NY chapter’s Hyortik Hop (previously known as ‘The Holiday Hop’), where memories are created, new friendships are made and old ones grow stronger, all while strengthening our community. The Hyortik Hop has long been one of those moments when our chapter comes together to continue our legacy!

This fall, the Hyortiks are excited to carry their tradition forward at The Hop.

Advertisement

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, the Hyortik Hop will return at St. Sarkis Church in Douglaston, Queens. From 8:00 p.m. until midnight, we invite our members, alumni, families and friends to join us for an evening that reinvigorates this tradition.

Guests will enjoy live music by Yerakouyn Band with a cash bar and light mezze.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in cocktail attire and the Hyortik colors: navy and white!

Ticket prices:

AYF Member presale: $65 | At the door: $70

AYF Alumni & General Adult presale: $75 | At the door: $80

Kids 6–10 presale: $35 | At the door: $40

Under 5: Free

🎟️ Tickets available online: givebutter.com/hyortikhop

We hope you will join us, bring your families and be part of another unforgettable night in Hyortik history.

Bio

Latest Posts AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter The AYF-YOARF New York “Hyortik” Chapter existed even before the AYF was founded in 1933 and works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in Queens and Long Island. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The New York “Hyortik” Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year with events such as commemorating the Armenian Genocide every April 24th in NYC; fundraising for our homeland; hosting a fall festival and Christmas dinner with juniors; annual Super Bowl parties; and ski trips. The AYF-YOARF’s five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help to keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times. Latest posts by AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter see all) The Hyortik Hop returns - September 19, 2025

AYF chapters announce annual NYC Spring Vernissage - May 9, 2025

Hundreds attend Hyortik Legacy Gala - May 7, 2024