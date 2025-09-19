My AYF Internship experience: Professional growth and cultural discovery

This summer, I had the privilege of participating in the AYF Internship program in Armenia. The program offered the perfect blend of professional experience and cultural immersion, allowing me to contribute meaningfully while deepening my connection to the country.

At the Central Bank of Armenia, I worked on a research project as a financial systems development Intern. Collaborating with my supervisors and getting to know the staff transcended the typical internship experience, bridging the gap between my Armenian identity and my professional career. I completed a research project on global regulatory sandboxes and the implementation of fintech, providing insight into the future of Armenia’s financial technology sector.

I will forever miss the intern morning routine in Armenia. Each day, I woke up and got ready for work with my fellow interns before enjoying breakfast on Abovyan Street, the perfect start to our mornings. I then walked through Republic Square to my office. We often ended our days with a late lunch at Lahmajun Gaidz or Lebanon Shawarma before heading to a museum or family dinner where we caught up with fellow interns and our program director.

Advertisement

Beyond my work in Yerevan, the AYF Internship program provided some of the most memorable and unique experiences through excursions across Armenia. This being my sixth visit to the country, I was already familiar with a lot of Armenia’s historic sites and natural landmarks. But I can confidently say that this experience was unlike anything I had encountered before.

A few highlights included sleeping in a treehouse in Lastiver, climbing Mount Aragats and joining the Fuller Center group in Spitak. These experiences will remain with me for a lifetime.

One of the summer’s most incredible experiences was spending a week at Camp Javakh in the village of Akhaltsikhe. There, my fellow interns and I connected with young Armenians from the region. Whether teaching songs, playing games or doing crafts, the immersion in this Armenian community was another unique experience for which I am forever grateful.

Through the program, I had the chance to meet and connect with so many new people, from fellow interns and mentors to local community members. Sharing stories, meals and adventures in Armenia created friendships and memories that will last far beyond the summer.

Looking back, I can confidently say that this internship was transformative. It showed me what it truly means to contribute to Armenia in ways that enriched both my career and my identity. I returned to the U.S. with a renewed sense of pride in my heritage and dedication to my motherland’s future.

Bio

Latest Posts Christa Ariyan Christa Ariyan is currently a junior at Barnard College of Columbia University studying economics. She is the community outreach chair of the Columbia University Armenian Society and treasurer of the AYF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter. Latest posts by Christa Ariyan see all) My AYF Internship experience: Professional growth and cultural discovery - September 19, 2025