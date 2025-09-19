75 summers of Camp Haiastan: Honoring the past, inspiring the future

On July 15, 2025, AYF Camp Haiastan celebrated its 75th camping season. To commemorate the landmark occasion, the “Mikaelian” Session One campers participated in a full day of camp-themed activities. They learned the camp song, sending echoes across Uncas Pond, and participated in a scavenger hunt to piece together some old Camp legends.

The campers were then guided through a tour of Camp’s historic sites, stopping at landmarks to learn their stories and compare old photographs to the camp’s present-day appearance.

Campers also colored in illustrations of areas around camp and wrote thank-you notes to the many people and organizations who make Camp possible, including their families, the Armenian Relief Society, which generously contributes to Camp’s ongoing projects and the Board of Directors, who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that Camp is safe and successful.

Later in the day, the entire camp met under the pavilion for a birthday celebration. Speakers Peter Jelalian and Mimi Parsegian highlighted the camp’s rich history, with special recognition for guest Lucy Semerjian, one of Camp’s very first nurses. Also in attendance were Lori and Sona Avakian, daughters of long-time director Bob Avakian.

Another milestone was honored when Executive Director Kenar Charchaflian presented caretaker John Miller with an award for his 20 years of dedicated service to Camp.

The event concluded with 200 voices singing “Happy Birthday” in unison to AYF Camp Haiastan and sharing a slice of cake to celebrate its 75th year.

Summer picnics and annual raffle

No summer at Camp Haiastan is complete without the aroma of mouthwatering kebab emanating from the barbecue pit at Dikran Tzamour Hall. This year, families and community members attended three picnics hosted by the Camp Board and AYF on June 22, St. Stephen’s Church of Watertown on July 6 and the Providence Kristapor ARF Chapter on July 20.

Thanks to the generosity of the extended Camp family, we were just five tickets shy of hitting the goal of 750 tickets for Camp’s 75th Anniversary raffle. Congratulations to the three lucky raffle winners who each won $5,000: Armen and Anoush Knaian of West Newton, Mass.; Sarkis Shirinian of River Vale, N.J.; and Carol and Jim Kennelly of Wyckoff, N.J.

The celebration continues

The summer camping season may be over, but the Camp Haiastan Board of Directors and staff will keep the 75th anniversary celebration going strong through 2025 and 2026. First up is Camp Haiastan’s First Annual Virtual Franklin Fun Run/Walk, scheduled for October 4-13. For more information or to register, please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Virtual/FranklinFunRun.

And it’s never too early to save the date, so mark your calendars for October 10, 2026, when “Under The Trees” will celebrate 75 years of Armenian camping at AYF Camp Haiastan. Be sure to follow on social media and join our email list to ensure you are staying informed.