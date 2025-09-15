Closer to home

The AYF Internship was one of the most meaningful and eye-opening experiences of my life. From the very first day, it immersed me in an environment where every moment brought something new — whether meeting people from different backgrounds, developing both personal and professional skills or experiencing Armenia in ways I had never imagined.

Although this was not my first time in the homeland, it felt unlike any other visit. I could not stop thinking about returning since my last trip in the summer of 2024. This time, I saw everything from a completely different perspective — walking down new streets, discovering hidden corners of Yerevan and experiencing daily life in Armenia. While there were still places I did not get to visit, the program gave me far more than I ever expected. It introduced me to parts of Armenia I might never have seen on my own and pushed me toward experiences I would not have imagined trying.

During the summer, I had the opportunity to intern at Kentron Real Estate Agency, one of Armenia’s largest real estate agencies. It was my first real introduction to the country’s real estate industry, and I was able to see firsthand how things operate — from showcasing residential properties to finalizing contracts. I shadowed experienced realtors on house tours, sat in on client meetings and even handled calls with prospective buyers and tenants. Each interaction deepened my understanding of the industry’s challenges, opportunities and nuances.

Comparing Armenia’s real estate industry to what I know back home in the U.S. was especially fascinating. Negotiation styles, client relationships, cultural dynamics and development approaches all had unique qualities, though there were also plenty of similarities. My colleagues at Kentron made the experience even more valuable. They were not just supportive professionally, but they welcomed me as if I had been working with them for years. Our conversations often extended beyond work, from sharing stories about life in Yerevan to discussing my personal goals and aspirations. Their kindness and camaraderie made every day in the office something I looked forward to.

Outside of work, the internship became a journey across Armenia itself. I explored Yerevan at night, saw Mount Ararat from Khor Virap, traveled through the mountains of Dilijan, zip-lined and hiked through the forests of Lastiver, rode the Tatev cable car and explored the breathtaking landscapes of Syunik.

I visited monasteries and historical landmarks that I had only ever seen in pictures or heard about through the stories of others. I also participated in activities such as rafting and helping build a home through the Fuller House Project. On previous trips, I never had the chance to see this much of the country and it gave me a new level of appreciation for Armenia’s beauty, history and culture.

One of the most unforgettable highlights of the summer was participating in the 12th Annual AYF Panagoum. It was more than just a camp — it was a gathering of Armenians from across the world, united by culture, identity and shared purpose. The theme this year was “We Will Return,” focusing on our ancestral lands, Artsakh and Western Armenia.

One excursion took us to Yerablur, a military cemetery I had long hoped to visit. Standing among the graves of those who gave their lives for Armenia was a powerful experience, seeing the names and resting places of fallen heroes and historic figures who protected the homeland so future generations could have a place called home. In that moment, the message of “We Will Return” took on a deeper, personal meaning. I could feel the collective determination of everyone around me — to honor those who sacrificed everything, to protect our homeland and to preserve our history. Beyond its cultural and educational programs, the panagoum created a strong sense of unity and connection among all of us, no matter where we came from.

Almost two and a half months in Armenia left me with lessons and memories I will carry for the rest of my life. I now understand why past participants spoke with such passion about their experiences — hearing their stories inspired me to apply and I hope that my own stories will inspire others to participate.

For me, the AYF Internship was much more than a professional opportunity — it was a personal journey, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It helped me grow, pushed me out of my comfort zone and gave me a clearer understanding of who I am as an Armenian and as a person. This was only the beginning. I know I will return to Armenia again soon, and I will always be ready to give back in any way I can.

All photos are courtesy of the author