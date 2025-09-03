Poetry
Finally Home
On a dark moonlit night
Where the trees sway in the wind
And the stars reflect your dreams
Sometimes you desire to go home.
In the pains of the desire to belong
You step one foot on the sand of your soul
Ever to hear the whispers of your ancestors
Anchored to a survival you crave
Sometimes you just need to go home.
In the long escape of life
When the fog settles in thick
The grief that situates itself there
Sometimes you are desperate to go home.
And when the river of your soul tires
The sorrow will stay very strong
Until your heart captures the stars
And you have finally made it home.