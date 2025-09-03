Finally Home

On a dark moonlit night

Where the trees sway in the wind

And the stars reflect your dreams

Sometimes you desire to go home.

In the pains of the desire to belong

You step one foot on the sand of your soul

Ever to hear the whispers of your ancestors

Anchored to a survival you crave

Sometimes you just need to go home.

In the long escape of life

When the fog settles in thick

The grief that situates itself there

Sometimes you are desperate to go home.

And when the river of your soul tires

The sorrow will stay very strong

Until your heart captures the stars

And you have finally made it home.