Finally Home

Kristel Kardashian
September 3, 2025
Tatev Monastery (Photo credit: Gor Mkhitarian)

On a dark moonlit night
Where the trees sway in the wind
And the stars reflect your dreams
Sometimes you desire to go home.

In the pains of the desire to belong
You step one foot on the sand of your soul
Ever to hear the whispers of your ancestors
Anchored to a survival you crave
Sometimes you just need to go home.

In the long escape of life
When the fog settles in thick
The grief that situates itself there
Sometimes you are desperate to go home.

And when the river of your soul tires
The sorrow will stay very strong
Until your heart captures the stars
And you have finally made it home.

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian is a proud fifth-generation Armenian born and raised in California. As a child, she attended Armenian Mesrobian School, where her love for being Armenian grew even more. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Education. Beyond her academic achievements, Kristel dedicates her time to meaningful work at her church and as a hospice volunteer, bringing comfort and companionship to elderly individuals in nursing homes. Kristel is passionate about writing poetry and learning more about her heritage and genealogy.
