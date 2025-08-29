Vexillology team visits ARF History Museum archives

YEREVAN—Vexillologist Leo Torosian and producer and creator of the Uncovering Roots podcast, Maxim Saakyan, recently gained rare access to the archives of the ARF History Museum in Yerevan, uncovering revolutionary flags never before seen by the public.

Guided by museum staff member Aghvan Papyan, the pair examined historic banners linked to Armenia’s liberation struggle, including the Goris Women’s Union flag from 1919, a masterful example of gold thread embroidery. This flag was presented to military commander Garegin Njdeh during his Syunik campaigns, connecting the artifact to one of the movement’s most iconic figures.

Another banner, carefully preserved yet removed from display, is the only known example of the use of purple fabric in Armenian revolutionary flags. However, many of the flags remain in fragile condition, underscoring the urgent need for fundraising to restore and preserve these irreplaceable artifacts.

The documentation of these pieces will expand the growing database of Armenian revolutionary banners. “The ARF History Museum in Yerevan and the ARF Archives in Watertown safeguard a wealth of material culture that tells the story of our struggle in a way words alone cannot,” said Torosian. “Each flag is a voice from the past, speaking to us across generations,” Saakyan added.

Saakyan and Torosian produced Flags for the Stateless, an episode dedicated to Armenian revolutionary vexillology. The episode is now available on Spotify.