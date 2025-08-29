ResearchNews

Vexillology team visits ARF History Museum archives

Guest ContributorAugust 29, 2025Last Updated: August 29, 2025
Vexillologist Leo Torosian (left) with producer Maxim Saakyan (right) in front of Yerevan's ARF History Museum

YEREVAN—Vexillologist Leo Torosian and producer and creator of the Uncovering Roots podcast, Maxim Saakyan, recently gained rare access to the archives of the ARF History Museum in Yerevan, uncovering revolutionary flags never before seen by the public. 

Guided by museum staff member Aghvan Papyan, the pair examined historic banners linked to Armenia’s liberation struggle, including the Goris Women’s Union flag from 1919, a masterful example of gold thread embroidery. This flag was presented to military commander Garegin Njdeh during his Syunik campaigns, connecting the artifact to one of the movement’s most iconic figures.

Leo Torosian and Aghvan Papyan hold the tricolor flag of a Balkan-Armenian volunteer company. Commanded by General Andranik and Garegin Nzhdeh, the unit fought in the First Balkan War from October 1912 to May 1913. The flag’s red, green and white design, with a now-faded Armenian coat of arms, is believed to have been suggested by members of the Mkhitarist Congregation. Variations of this flag were adopted by many countries in different layouts. This flag emphasizes the connection of the Armenian national liberation struggle with the liberation movements in the Balkans.

Another banner, carefully preserved yet removed from display, is the only known example of the use of purple fabric in Armenian revolutionary flags. However, many of the flags remain in fragile condition, underscoring the urgent need for fundraising to restore and preserve these irreplaceable artifacts.

Leo Torosian examining an ARF flag of unknown provenance. The museum does not possess any information regarding the origins of this banner. This flag is of significance because of its vibrant purple fabric and the Ս Խ acronym sewn on it.

The documentation of these pieces will expand the growing database of Armenian revolutionary banners. “The ARF History Museum in Yerevan and the ARF Archives in Watertown safeguard a wealth of material culture that tells the story of our struggle in a way words alone cannot,” said Torosian. “Each flag is a voice from the past, speaking to us across generations,” Saakyan added.

Aghvan Papyan and Leo Torosian in conversation over a napkin embroidered with the ARF coat of arms.

Saakyan and Torosian produced Flags for the Stateless, an episode dedicated to Armenian revolutionary vexillology. The episode is now available on Spotify. 

