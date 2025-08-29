Thursday at the AYF Olympics

We got up early this morning and took a car service to catch our 9 a.m. flight to Boston. As much as we try to not start the Olympic weekend tired, we ended up finishing our packing late into the evening—and then, I stayed up even later to write my Wednesday at the AYF Olympics article.

The weather in Chicago was beautiful and Boston’s was even more beautiful. Our flight was on time and uneventful. Mostly, we slept—as I am certain we will do again on the trip home Monday. We were a little surprised not to see any other Armenians on our flight.

At the hotel, the first Armenian we saw was Armen Boyadjian, who was also checking in.

It was such a gorgeous day that, after settling into our room, we took a stroll. It was great to be in the center of Boston again, with its wonderful shops and restaurants.

We made our way to the beautiful Boston Common, where we sat and reminisced about the 1971 Boston Olympics which, for some reason, stands out to folks of my generation. We walked around the pond, took some photos and headed back to the hotel.

Our first stop was the Welcome Desk. We got our Hye Passes and event schedule for the weekend. We also picked up our ad book and were blown away by the number of pages. Each year, it seems to get bigger and better, which is a very good thing, as it may be the prime driver of the profit the Olympics generates. We quickly flipped through the pages, knowing we would go through them another dozen times in the next few weeks.

The ad book started years ago as a pamphlet with a few well wishes but mostly advertisements from locally owned Armenian businesses. These days, the business ads take a back seat to the celebration of family and friends that is so much a part of the AYF Olympics.

My favorite ad, which is the same every year and never gets old, is from the Varadian and Megerdichian families, honoring the legacy of Melkon “Mal” Varadian. It is special because of his tenet and charge to all of us to “Make it better than it was.” The growth of the ad book over the years is a testimony to Mal’s vision, just as the growth in Olympics participation over the past 10 years has been.

There was an evening event at a venue called The Tall Ship. I go to these Thursday evening events with a keen awareness that they are really not for me. They are for the current AYFers and not so much the alumni. But I go early, take some photos and leave early.

The Tall Ship is a wonderful bayside venue. There was indeed a tall ship docked there, with people enjoying a private party on it. The AYF and several hundred more folks were in a big land-based party space with games, food trucks, picnic tables and a DJ who played a lot of Armenian songs. It is a wonderful gathering of AYF friends from across the country and, as is every AYF parent’s dream, a wonderful opportunity for young people to gather, mingle, hopefully fall in love and…

On Friday, the Olympics begin in earnest with tennis and golf in the morning. We will see if Hagop Taraksian of Providence, in his last year of competition, can win his ninth gold medal—an unprecedented feat. We will see if the New Jersey women can continue their dominance in women’s tennis and sweep women’s golf again, as they did last year in Detroit. Will Alex Kassabian continue to dominate men’s golf?

Later in the afternoon, we will gather for swimming, which always draws a crowd and keeps spectators on edge. Which chapter will be ahead after swimming?

As Friday evening comes, the first two dances take place: the Alumni Dance and the AYF Dance. At the Alumni Dance, we will find out who is crowned King and Queen, as well as who will be awarded the Varadian Spirit Award.

If you did not make the trip to Boston, no worries—we will update you with the results Saturday morning!