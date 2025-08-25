Rooted in purpose, rising in leadership

The AYF Central Junior Council (CJC) spoke with U. Isabel Hagobian of the New York “Hyortik” Chapter, a dedicated leader in the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region currently serving her second term on the Central Executive (CE). U. Isabel offers valuable insight into the mentorship and vision shaping today’s Junior membership.

A longtime member and active participant, she has held leadership roles on her local Senior Chapter Executive, the Central Educational Council and the Central Camp Javakhk Council. Her involvement also includes work at AYF Camp Haiastan, two summers as a Camp Javakhk counselor and participation in the 2022 AYF Internship. U. Isabel earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Villanova University and now works in technology at a financial services firm.

AYF Central Junior Council (CJC): As chair of the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Central Executive, how has your background in the AYF-YOARF and broader Armenian community shaped your approach to leading AYF-YOARF Juniors?

Isabel Hagobian (I.H.): My approach to leading the AYF Juniors is shaped by my personal journey through the organization and the broader Armenian community. From my earliest days as a Junior member through my time as a Senior, I immersed myself in everything the AYF has to offer—local and regional events, leadership roles on Central Councils, the AYF Internship, AYF Camp Haiastan and more. These experiences did not just connect me to my Armenian identity; they defined it.

Having grown up in this organization, I understand firsthand the transformative role it plays in shaping young Armenians into confident, engaged leaders. That is the same opportunity I want to give the next generation. I see it as a duty, not only to help them appreciate their culture and history, but to understand that being an Armenian youth carries a unique sense of responsibility.

I have seen how powerful we are when we act together, whether organizing community events, participating in advocacy efforts or responding to the needs of our homeland.

We are still, at our core, the same AYF Juniors we once were, but now, it is our turn to guide the next generation—to help them realize their potential and understand that through the AYF, they can grow, lead and shape our collective future.

CJC: How do you actively engage with AYF-YOARF Juniors to foster leadership, cultural pride and community responsibility specific to the Eastern Region’s needs and challenges?

I.H.: As chair, a priority is to create an environment where Juniors feel empowered not just to participate, but to lead. Their ideas matter; the future of our community depends on their voice, their vision and their willingness to act. Whether through educational programs, cultural initiatives or local community responsibility, Juniors are encouraged to speak up and collaborate with their Ungers.

The AYF offers a unique platform unlike any other youth organization, one that empowers Armenian youth to transform their ideas into meaningful action.

The AYF Eastern Region, with all its diversity and challenges, needs members who are ready to think boldly and work collectively.

Members are constantly reminded that the more they step outside their comfort zones, the more they discover about themselves and what they are truly capable of. Growth comes from challenge and leadership is built through experience. The goal is to help every Junior realize that they are not too young to make an impact. This organization was built by young Armenians, just like us. We have the support and legacy; now, it is our turn to shape what comes next.



CJC: What has been the most fulfilling aspect of working with AYF-YOARF Juniors in the Eastern Region, and how do you help them grow through their chapter activities and regional initiatives?

I.H.: The most fulfilling aspect has been watching their growth—both as individuals and as future leaders of our community. Collaborating with Chapter Executives and the Central Junior Council, our focus has been on ensuring that local Junior chapters stay engaged and connected to the organization’s mission.

At the regional level, everything from Junior Seminar to other initiatives is designed with the purpose of making sure our Juniors walk away from each experience and regional weekend with more tools, more knowledge and a deeper understanding of what it means to be an AYF member. These weekends are about equipping our youth with the sense of responsibility they will carry for life, not only through their AYF journey.

CJC: What core values or messages should AYF-YOARF Juniors carry forward as representatives of future community leaders?

I.H.: AYF-YOARF Juniors in the Eastern Region must carry forward the understanding that they are not just part of a youth organization—they are the future of our cause. The core values they must hold onto are responsibility, unity and action.

Responsibility, because being an AYF youth member comes with a duty to preserve and advance our culture, language and vision of a free, independent and united Armenia. Unity, because our strength has always come from collective effort and a shared purpose. And action, because knowledge and pride mean nothing without the willingness to act on them.

Assimilation is a real and ongoing threat. We cannot afford to be passive—we must continue to fight it by living our identity proudly, speaking our language, embracing our history and working with our Ungers every step of the way. The AYF gives us the tools, but it is on us to use them to build a strong future.

Juniors must understand that leadership is not a title, and this understanding should continue into their years as a Senior member, recognizing that leadership is a mindset—making space for others to take initiative. As AYF members, they have the power to shape the direction of our communities, and this comes with the obligation to do so with a vision for their future. Most importantly, they must always be ready for what comes next because the fight for our cause, homeland and people never stops.

CJC: Supporting youth today involves balancing many commitments, involving school, family and social life. How do you help AYF-YOARF Juniors in the Eastern Region manage this?

I.H.: Supporting youth today means recognizing that they are balancing school, family, friends and personal growth all while trying to find where they belong. The AYF-YOARF does not exist to add pressure, but it exists to give purpose.

Helping Juniors balance their involvement means building a structure that is meaningful to them in current times. It means creating spaces where they feel valued, where time is respected and where they walk away feeling like they want to continue involving themselves in the AYF and seeing how they can get more involved.

When Juniors witness the generations of alumni returning year after year to the AYF Olympics, continuing a legacy that spans decades, they are reminded that the AYF is a lifelong support system. That same sense of continuity is felt at Junior Seminar, where many of the familiar faces who once guided past generations continue to lead today’s youth—delivering messages rooted in the same mission, but adapted to reflect the challenges and themes of our time.

It is in these moments that the depth and longevity of the AYF’s impact truly come to life. It is where they will find their closest friends, strongest mentors and clearest sense of identity. Juniors may not realize it at the moment, but the AYF is shaping who they are becoming. One day, when they look back, they will recognize the lasting impact this organization had —not just on their time as youth, but on the course of their entire lives.

CJC: Could you highlight successful projects or initiatives that the AYF-YOARF Juniors in the Eastern Region have undertaken recently?

I.H.: Several impactful initiatives have taken shape recently, driven by the energy of our AYF-YOARF Juniors and supported through strong coordination with the Central Junior Council and the CE’s continued support of CJC-led efforts.

We have encouraged Juniors to amplify their voices by contributing to the Armenian Weekly and Hairenik, reinforcing the message that their perspectives matter and deserve to be heard. Additionally, we have supported the CJC’s monthly social media updates—a crucial step in connecting with youth where they are most active and engaged online. These posts not only keep Juniors informed but also give them a sense of pride and visibility in the larger AYF community.

The CE also supported the CJC’s creative idea of launching a Junior T-shirt design competition. The winning design was announced at Junior Seminar and the shirt is available for purchase on the AYF online shop—a fun initiative. We have also backed the CJC and CEC in the development of the 2025 Junior Educational Program. As part of this renewed focus on engagement and education, monthly Junior trivia has recently been implemented at chapter meetings, adding both fun and reinforcement of key lessons.

This year, special attention was given to our Members-at-Large, many of whom are Juniors outside of formal chapter jurisdictions. We have worked closely with them to ensure they receive a full and meaningful AYF experience, equal to that of chapter-based Juniors, by connecting them with educational programs, regional events and consistent outreach.

We have also encouraged Junior participation in ANCA Eastern Region Advocacy Days, reinforcing the belief that age does not limit impact. By emphasizing public relations that highlight Senior AYF members actively involved in programs for older age groups, Juniors can clearly see the natural progression of involvement within the organization.

CJC: Looking ahead, what are your hopes and goals for the future of the AYF-YOARF Juniors in the Eastern Region, and how do you envision their long-term impact on our community?

I.H.: Looking ahead, the future of the AYF-YOARF Juniors in the Eastern Region is not just important; it is everything. Without our Juniors, without the 400 smiles we see every year at AYF Junior Seminar, we have no future. The strength of our youth is directly tied to the success of our cause. Without them, we are nothing.

The goal has always been to build proud, prepared and committed Armenian youth who are equipped with everything they need to carry our mission forward. That means giving them a deep understanding of the Armenian cause, our history and the sacrifices that came before them. It means educating them to think critically, ask tough questions and have the knowledge and confidence to answer those questions in the face of opposition. It means helping them understand the ARF family they are a part of, with the AYF as their starting point and our sister organizations as their lifelong partners.

The AYF is just the beginning. It is the foundation for a lifelong commitment to our people, our homeland and our cause. Our hope is not simply for them to be active Juniors who become Senior members, but for them to leave the AYF with a fire inside—one that pushes them to continue their work, to rise into leadership and to one day join the ranks of the ARF.

Our mission is to instill in every Junior an Armenian identity—one rooted in pride and purpose. We know that the youth of today will be the leaders of tomorrow, and the future of our communities depends on whether we can light that fire now. The AYF gives them the tools, but what our Juniors choose to build with them will define the strength of our nation for generations to come. So, the goal is for them to realize their potential and understand the importance of their work for the future of our cause.

***

The Central Junior Council extends its sincere gratitude to U. Isabel Hagobian for her dedicated leadership during a pivotal year for the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region. Now in her second term on the Central Executive, U. Isabel brought a vision shaped by years of experience across the organization—from her time as a Junior to her roles on various Central Councils and programs. Her commitment to uplifting Juniors, fostering cultural pride and encouraging leadership has left a lasting impact. We also thank the entire Central Executive for their support in strengthening regional programming and deepening the connection between AYF members.