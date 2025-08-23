Community NewsDiaspora

101-year-old WWII veteran, George Arakelian, honored in Detroit

Harry DerderianAugust 23, 2025Last Updated: August 22, 2025
0 1 minute read
George Arakelian seated, surrounded by Armenian clergy: (left to right) Rev. Dr. Vahan Tootikian, Very Rev. Aren Jebejian, Rev. Hrant Kevorkian and Rev. Garabed Kochakian

On Saturday, August 10, 2025, the Armenian American Veterans of Greater Detroit paid tribute to local veterans of military service at a community picnic held at Manoogian Manor, a living and care services facility in Livonia, Michigan.

The well-attended picnic attracted more than 200 community and family members who extended appreciation and honored those who served in various branches of the military.

“It was truly a day of respect, honor and gratitude to those who served…it was a warm gesture,” stated Knar Arakelian Cirrito, whose father, George Arakelian, a Manoogian Manor resident, received special recognition.

George Arakelian, 101 years of age, was a Second World War Army veteran. During the day’s program, he was gifted an Army cap, an insignia, a shot glass and a military souvenir coin.

Drafted in 1943, he served with distinction in the Army Field Unit of the 10th Medical Lab in the vast European theater of Belgium, England, France, Germany and Luxembourg.

Related Articles

Discharged with the rank of sergeant, George attended Wayne State University under the G.I. Bill, earned teaching degrees and taught science and math in Detroit Public Schools for 30 years.

An active member of St. Sarkis for decades, he and his wife, Zabelle, founded the church’s Sunday school—an idea that came to them during a morning breakfast.

George was also a dedicated volunteer in the construction of the current St. Sarkis Church and continued to serve for years thereafter.

His parents and sister were longtime church activists, and the St. Sarkis church hall—Lillian Arakelian Hall—is named after his sister.

George is a proud patriarch of four children and seven grandchildren.

Harry Derderian

Harry Derderian

Harry Derderian is a native of Indian Orchard, Mass and resident of S. Lyon, Mich. He is a member of the marketing faculty at Eastern Michigan University as well as an adjunct professor of business at Schoolcraft Community College.

Harry DerderianAugust 23, 2025Last Updated: August 22, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of Harry Derderian

Harry Derderian

Harry Derderian is a native of Indian Orchard, Mass and resident of S. Lyon, Mich. He is a member of the marketing faculty at Eastern Michigan University as well as an adjunct professor of business at Schoolcraft Community College.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

From policy to practice: Enforcing genocide education in U.S. classrooms

August 15, 2025

Aram Manoukian Institute issues white paper documenting systematic police brutality in Armenia since 2023

August 14, 2025

How Jrimian Armenian School revolutionized human rights education in Argentina

August 12, 2025

Annual Armenian festival set for August 24 at New Britain church

August 11, 2025
Back to top button