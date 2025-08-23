101-year-old WWII veteran, George Arakelian, honored in Detroit

On Saturday, August 10, 2025, the Armenian American Veterans of Greater Detroit paid tribute to local veterans of military service at a community picnic held at Manoogian Manor, a living and care services facility in Livonia, Michigan.

The well-attended picnic attracted more than 200 community and family members who extended appreciation and honored those who served in various branches of the military.

“It was truly a day of respect, honor and gratitude to those who served…it was a warm gesture,” stated Knar Arakelian Cirrito, whose father, George Arakelian, a Manoogian Manor resident, received special recognition.

George Arakelian, 101 years of age, was a Second World War Army veteran. During the day’s program, he was gifted an Army cap, an insignia, a shot glass and a military souvenir coin.

Drafted in 1943, he served with distinction in the Army Field Unit of the 10th Medical Lab in the vast European theater of Belgium, England, France, Germany and Luxembourg.

Discharged with the rank of sergeant, George attended Wayne State University under the G.I. Bill, earned teaching degrees and taught science and math in Detroit Public Schools for 30 years.

An active member of St. Sarkis for decades, he and his wife, Zabelle, founded the church’s Sunday school—an idea that came to them during a morning breakfast.

George was also a dedicated volunteer in the construction of the current St. Sarkis Church and continued to serve for years thereafter.

His parents and sister were longtime church activists, and the St. Sarkis church hall—Lillian Arakelian Hall—is named after his sister.

George is a proud patriarch of four children and seven grandchildren.