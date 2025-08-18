Summers on Kınalıada: The island that keeps Armenian culture alive

Growing up Armenian in Turkey, my existence has never been passive. Rather, it has been an act of resistance.

For as long as I can remember, each summer has meant packing my bags, boarding a ferry and crossing the Bosphorus to Kınalıada Island. The simple act of preparing for this journey—stuffing my suitcase and using my ferry card—serves as a quiet ritual of remembrance. It is a way of acknowledging Armenians’ past trauma while choosing to move forward, to heal in a place where beauty grows, to celebrate life. Kınalıada is that place.

Upon arriving, the chatter at the dock shifts softly into Armenian and my soul exhales. As the tide crashes against the shoreline, I feel a calm wrap around me like a beach towel, one that only Kınalıada can provide—the freedom to be unapologetically true to who I am.

Immediately, I am greeted with the word բարեւ (parev) by Armenians who live in other parts of Istanbul, throughout Turkey or some far-off place in the world. Suddenly, I am reminded that no matter how scattered we are, we all find a sense of belonging during our summer stays in Kınalıada.

But the action starts at the İskele (the pier). That is my spot. The second I step back on the island, it is like hitting “resume” on a television show or funny TikTok reel. No matter where my friends and I have been—whether in school in Istanbul or halfway across the world—somehow, we all end up back here, at the same dock, swapping stories and picking up from the previous summer. It is wild how fast we fall back into rhythm, like we never left.

Kınalıada is not just a place; it is where we are truly ourselves, surrounded by the freedom of the sea. To be honest, in the city, it is hard to hold onto that Armenian identity so closely. The 21st century keeps everyone busy, plans fall through and it is easy to feel like your culture is something you just fit in when you can. But here? It is everywhere. It is loud, it is real and it is shared.

Take the holiday of Asdvadzadzin, for example. Every summer, we gather at Surp Krikor Lusavoriç Church to help pack grapes for the blessing ceremony. It sounds simple, but when you are standing there with other Armenian kids, moms, uncles and others, it touches the soul. You feel part of something bigger—a community where even your tiny role still matters. It is more than tradition; it is togetherness. And just like the sweet grapes we package, rituals like this make life sweet and grapes become a metaphor for our lives.

Then there is Vartavar, the most chaotic day of the summer. A giant water fight breaks out in the church garden—everyone is soaked, screaming, smiling. But again, it is not just fun. It is ours. This is our moment to just exist as ourselves, without filters or explanations. We are loud, we laugh and we are completely unbothered. On the island, it is just pure vibes and cultural vitality—it comes naturally.

And when we are not at the church, we are at the Water Sports Club—swimming, playing tavla or basketball or lying in the sun, talking for hours. The friendships here? They are different. They grow out of sweltering sunburns, shared jokes till we cry and deeper bonds because

Tuesdays are bazaar day. The beaches clear out because everyone is at the market. It is kind of funny, but it also says a lot. We all move together, in this shared rhythm that feels timeless.

And sometimes, I will pass by places like the old Karagözyan Camp (also known as Karagözyan Orphanage Gazturman Gayan Summer Camp) and think about the Armenian children who came to enjoy summer—children who maybe did not have much but found peace here. Our spirits do not die; they live on. You can still feel it in newer programs, like those at Hristo Monastery, bringing the same joy to the next generation. I vow to do the same with my future children. Our lives are not smashed grapes—they are fully formed and sweet.

The more I think about it, the more I feel like this island is whispering to us. As if our ancestors are saying, “Soak in the sun and sea. Laugh louder. Speak your language. Dance. Be fully you.” They left us this place not just to preserve who we are, but to celebrate it—to wade in our culture, just as we wade into the sea off the shoreline rocks.

At 17, I do not think I have figured everything out, but I know this:

Every summer, I come back—not because I have to but because it feels like the truest, fullest version of myself is waiting at the İskele. And every summer, that version grows a little stronger and sweeter, like the grapes we share.

All photos are courtesy of the author