Aram Manoukian Institute issues white paper documenting systematic police brutality in Armenia since 2023

WATERTOWN—On August 14, the Aram Manoukian Institute for Strategic Planning released a new policy white paper, Escalation of State Violence: Systematic Police Brutality in Armenia Since 2023, detailing what the authors describe as a sustained pattern of excessive force, mass arbitrary detentions and intimidation directed at peaceful demonstrators, journalists, clergy and opposition figures.

Co-authored by Hrayr Aghavelyan, JD; Ruben (Ruen) Melikyan, JD and Elisenda Calvet-Martínez, Ph.D., the report finds that protest policing in Armenia has undergone a qualitative shift since 2023, marked by the routine deployment of elite tactical units and the use of stun grenades and tear gas in largely peaceful settings—often absent adequate warnings, planning or medical safeguards. The paper argues that these practices erode civil liberties, chill free expression and undermine Armenia’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the Convention Against Torture (CAT) and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

“This is no longer a series of isolated incidents; it is a pattern,” Melikyan said. “Armenia’s policing has become increasingly militarized and politicized, with special-forces units deployed against citizens exercising fundamental rights. Independent oversight with genuine investigative and disciplinary powers is urgently needed.”

The more than 100-page study situates current abuses within a longer trajectory of heavy-handed responses to public dissent, including events in 2015 and 2016, but concludes that the period since 2023 represents a transformation in character and scale. Case studies include mass arrests in the aftermath of the 2023 Artsakh crisis; the spring 2024 Tavush demarcation protests and restrictions on movement and the June 12, 2024, events in Yerevan, during which numerous protesters and journalists were injured by stun grenades. The report also examines politically sensitive cases in 2025 and highlights the unprecedented June 27, 2025, raid on the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, calling it a historic breach of religious sanctity and constitutional guarantees.

“International standards are clear: force must be lawful, necessary, proportionate and a last resort,” said Martínez. “Our documentation shows systemic departures from those principles, including practices that may amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.”

In response, the authors present a concrete, time-bound roadmap to restore rights-respecting policing and public trust. Central recommendations include the creation of an independent civilian oversight body with investigatory and disciplinary authority; demilitarization of crowd-control operations and strict limits on the deployment of special forces; adoption of binding operational rules aligned with UN guidance on less-lethal weapons; guarantees of judicial independence and effective investigations of alleged abuses; and institutionalized human-rights and de-escalation training throughout police education and command.

The report also calls for international engagement to support reform. It urges the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the United Nations and the Council of Europe to monitor high-risk events and track progress, and recommends that foreign security assistance—particularly from the United States—be conditioned on measurable human-rights benchmarks, transparent compliance reporting and a clear shift from militarized tactics toward community policing.

“Rights-respecting policing is not optional in a democracy,” Aghavelyan explained. “Swift implementation of these reforms can reverse democratic backsliding, protect fundamental freedoms and rebuild institutional legitimacy.”

Escalation of State Violence draws on international legal frameworks, witness testimonies, medical and media records and statements from Armenian and international rights organizations. The analysis underscores an accountability gap—marked by delayed or ineffective investigations—that, according to the authors, has fostered a culture of impunity.

The publication forms part of the Institute’s Policy Recommendation Series, which develops actionable, research-based strategies for Armenia’s security, governance and democratic consolidation.

The Aram Manoukian Institute, named after the founding father of the First Armenian Republic, is committed to generating strategic, research-based solutions to Armenia’s most pressing challenges—from national security to economic development and diaspora engagement.

The full white paper is available at https://arammanoukianinstitute.org/escalation-of-state-violence-systematic-policebrutality-in-armenia-since-2023/