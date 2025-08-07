Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA held 104th convention in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich.— The 104th Convention of the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA (ARS-EUSA) took place from July 31 to August 2, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan, bringing together 46 delegates representing 24 chapters, along with members of the Regional Executive Board, representatives of the Central Executive Board, organizational representatives and guests.

The convention officially opened on Thursday, July 31, with the singing of the anthems of the Republic of Armenia, the United States and the Armenian Relief Society. Regional Executive Board Chairperson Caroline Chamavonian welcomed attendees and invited them to observe a moment of silence for ARS members, benefactors and supporters who passed away during the year. During her remarks, Chamavonian said, “The work does not end when this convention adjourns, but truly begins as we leave this gathering with renewed determination and unwavering commitment, so that when we return in 2027, we can proudly reflect on the meaningful progress we have made together, guided always by wisdom, unity and the enduring spirit of service that defines the Armenian Relief Society.”

Then, Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Church, offered the opening prayer and conveyed his blessings to the delegates and attendees. ARF Eastern US Central Committee Member Dzovinar Hamakorzian and ARS Central Executive Board member and liaison to the region, Irma Kassabian, offered remarks, both expressing gratitude for the unwavering dedication and impactful work of the ARS Eastern Region in service of the Armenian people.

On behalf of the Regional Executive Board, special certificates were presented to Shakeh Basmadjian, Annie Attar and Sirvart Telbelian for their unwavering dedication and service to our organization. Special 50-year membership certificates were awarded to Angele Manoogian and Sirvart Telbelian in honor of their five decades of committed service to the organization.

The Credentials Examination Committee—Talar Abdalian, Victoria Hagobian and Melissa Simonian—approved delegate questionnaires, officially launching the convention. Muriel Mimi Parseghian and Lisa Deukmekjian were elected as convention co-chairs, while Kohar Teague and Sylva Jerikian served as secretaries.

Guests of the convention included Angele Manoogian, Arpy Seferian, Shakeh Basmadjian, Silva Kouyoumdjian, Sevan Kolejian, Rene Marachelian, Reba Pilibosian, Sirvart Telbelian, Ani Attar and Silva Sagherian.

During the convention, Yn. Maggie Kouyoumdjian, Sosi Palanjian, Nora Simonian, Maral Kaprielian and Tamar Kassarjian served as members of the Nominating Committee. The Correspondence Committee, responsible for reviewing the files and minutes of the Regional Office, included Sarah Dudek, Mireille Basmajian and Lusya Shmavonian. Auditing Committee members who reviewed the financial records and budget were Pearl Teague, Arsho Kurketchian and Sita Assadourian. The Resolutions Committee, tasked with gathering decisions and goals for the next fiscal year, consisted of Taline Mkrtschjan, Lori Varjabedian and Talar Abdalian. Krista Harutunian was assigned the Sergeant of Arms of the Convention.

Irma Kassabian presented the Central Executive Board’s report, summarizing ARS’s global humanitarian efforts and programs. She also reported on the 115th Anniversary activities set to take place in October 2025, in Yerevan, Armenia.

On the following day, Chamavonian presented the organization’s annual report, highlighting its wide-ranging service and financial contributions throughout the year. A total of $539,406 was allocated during the 2024-2025 fiscal year to fund community-based projects, homeland initiatives and urgent humanitarian needs, reinforcing the region’s commitment to its mission of service and solidarity.

She particularly remembered that the 2024-2025 fiscal year marked a historic milestone for the ARS, as the organization celebrated its 115th anniversary in New York, the very city where it was founded in 1910. The anniversary celebration included a day-long seminar exploring the organization’s impact across generations, followed by a gala banquet. The event drew members and supporters from across the region, uniting past and present leadership in honor of more than a century of dedicated service to the Armenian people.

Delegates praised the board for its transparency, diligence and successful implementation of regional and international initiatives. Conversations focused on strengthening recruitment, enhancing financial resources, expanding educational programs and increasing visibility through marketing efforts. The Resolutions Committee presented its proposals to guide the next fiscal term.

On Friday night, delegates sailed across the Detroit River for a cruise-dinner, followed by a Saturday evening dinner—all graciously organized by the ARS Detroit chapters.

The 104th Convention concluded with the election of the 2025–2027 ARS-EUSA Regional Executive Board:

Mimi Parseghian, (ARS “Lousintak” Chapter of Lowell, Mass.)

Nora Mann (ARS “Armenouhi” Chapter of Bergen Country, N.J.)

Ani Zargarian (ARS “Shushi” Chapter of Cambridge, Mass.)

Talar Abdalian (ARS “Leola Sassouni” Chapter of Watertown, Mass.)

Anoush Bargamian (ARS “Zabelle” Chapter of Chicago, Ill.)

Tamitza Dakissian (ARS “Tsolig” Chapter of Detroit, Mich.)

Leiza Bouroujian (ARS “Hooys” Chapter of Richmond, Va.)

Delegates expressed heartfelt appreciation to Caroline Chamavonian, Seda Aghamianz, Mary Andonian and Margaret Babikian Medina for their tireless service and steadfast leadership throughout their four-year terms.

With renewed purpose and unity, delegates left Detroit inspired to carry the ARS mission forward into its 116th year and beyond.