Artsakh in exile

Even silence in this land cannot

veil the muffled rage and screams

of age-old despair born of

a life robbed of its dreams.

Hatred born of alien creed

tramples all that memory was and is.

In this land of petrified cross,

wounded hope and evicted past.

killers of truth and faith spout—

in new terms of false redress—words of

justice, care and brotherhood,

order and openness….while in the north,

outraged, Mother Earth quakes its mantle and

tremors of death usher in new life.

By Tatul Sonentz (1989)