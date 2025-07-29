Poetry

Artsakh in exile

Tatul Sonentz-PapazianJuly 29, 2025Last Updated: July 29, 2025
Graffiti in Yerevan depicting the outline of a united Armenia and Artsakh, overlaid with the slogan “Liberated, not occupied” (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, 2011)

Even silence in this land cannot
veil the muffled rage and screams
of age-old despair born of
a life robbed of its dreams.

Hatred born of alien creed
tramples all that memory was and is.
In this land of petrified cross,
wounded hope and evicted past.
killers of truth and faith spout—
in new terms of false redress—words of
justice, care and brotherhood,
order and openness….while in the north,

outraged, Mother Earth quakes its mantle and
tremors of death usher in new life.

By Tatul Sonentz (1989)

Tatul Sonentz-Papazian

Tatul Sonentz-Papazian is the former editor of the Armenian Review and director of the ARF and First Republic of Armenia Archives, based in Watertown, Mass. He has been a contributor to the Armenian Weekly for over 50 years. He currently directs the Publications Department of the Armenian Relief Society.
