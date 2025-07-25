Professional jealousy

The Ten Commandments have endured as a source of moral and spiritual guidance since they were first uttered. Adherents to the Judeo-Christian ethic have observed these guidelines with varying success. The last commandment of the Decalogue—“Thou shall not covet”—remains the most difficult to observe.

Covetousness, loosely translated, is jealousy. It is a universal vice. Modern expressions of coveting may be more sophisticated than those mentioned in the biblical injunction against desiring a neighbor’s wife, servant, ox or donkey (Exodus 20:17). But the desire to keep up with the Joneses is still a vice that afflicts more people than they realize.

Few are free from this sin, as jealousy is not limited to any age, profession or economic status. Infants reach from the cradle for toys that do not belong to them. Adolescents cast an envious eye at their friends’ superior height or admirable qualities. Executives and professionals are jealous of the high achievements of their colleagues.

Although the Bible issues a stern warning against jealousy, even its heroes were not immune to it. The first Hebrew matriarch, Sarah, failed to anesthetize her intense jealousy of Hagar. Rachel and Leah lived in a state of continuous friction and envious suspicion. The lives of Jacob and Esau clearly demonstrate the painful scars of early sibling rivalry. The glorious career of Joseph almost met with a tragic end in the pit of the wilderness due to his brothers’ fierce jealousy.

The longer I live, the firmer I am convinced of the prevalent jealousy that often exists among professionals. Of course, there are shining examples of love and admiration among peers, but exceptions do not make the rule.

Unbrotherly, unfriendly—nay, decidedly hateful and jealous—attitudes are more prevalent, whether expressed or implied, than brotherly or loving feelings.

This reprehensible fact applies to artists, artisans, physicians, dentists, writers, authors, teachers, people of a particular occupation and—I regret to say—some members of the clergy.

Among professionals in general—and clergy in particular—when one sees good, commendable, praiseworthy qualities in a colleague, they often keep as mum as a clam. Whereas, if they spot one shortcoming, they criticize it mercilessly and proclaim it from the housetops.

Jealousy, in all its forms and manifestations, occupies a unique position in the moral code. It is one of the few transgressions whose harmful effects are felt primarily by the transgressors themselves. Those who are envied are generally less affected by others’ ill will. The arrows of jealousy are usually aimed at themselves. As an anonymous writer put it, “The jealous man poisons his banquet, and then eats it.”

How many professionals push themselves to death to be something that God never intended them to be?

Jealousy, in all its forms, takes the joy, happiness, serenity and contentment out of living, and fills a person’s heart with bitterness, frustration and confusion. It takes away the effectiveness of a person’s work and causes all types of physical disorders brought on by nervous tension.

How can people free themselves from this devastating sin that robs them of peace, health and happiness?

They must first realize that they are victims of jealousy and in need of help. That help, ultimately, will come only from God. When people confront their sins, confess them to God and submit their lives to Him, God will change their attitudes and lives. Then, they will realize that all humans are children of God and belong to His family. Each is unique, with talents and abilities different from others.

Everyone is called to use their gifts for God’s glory and the betterment of His family. They are not to compare themselves with others or frame their lives around what others do or do not do. They will come to know that there is a place of worth, dignity and service for each person.

Knowing this—and applying it to their lives—will help eliminate the terrible sin of jealousy.