Metro Detroit to celebrate Armenian culture at annual Armenia Fest

Birmingham, Mich.—The Metro Detroit Armenia Fest Committee, in partnership with the Detroit Knights of Vartan, is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of Armenia Fest on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

Armenia Fest, the first ethnic festival ever held in Royal Oak, has become a cherished tradition celebrating the rich heritage, music, dance, cuisine and artistry of the Armenian people. Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and immerse themselves in an unforgettable evening of Armenian culture.

The festivities will begin with a ceremonial presentation of the American and Armenian national anthems performed by Deacon Rubik Mailian, followed by a ribbon-cutting and introduction of special guests at 6 p.m.

The Royal Oak Farmers Market will be transformed into a vibrant Middle Eastern-style bazaar, featuring booths with Armenian crafts, art, jewelry, souvenirs, music and cultural exhibits. A silent auction, supported by generous donors, will be held with winning bids announced later in the evening. Major sponsors—as of the date of this publication—include Hagopian World of Rugs, Mardigian Foundation, Robert Ajemian Foundation, Westborn Market, Mark Artinian for Crispelli’s Bakery and Pizzeria, and Diana and Marty Shoushanian.

Festival-goers can enjoy an array of authentic Armenian cuisine, including grilled kebabs, stuffed grape leaves, lamajoon (Armenian pizza), freshly baked breads and a variety of traditional pastries. A beer and wine garden will showcase a curated mix of Armenian and American wines and brews. Guests can enjoy premium cigars paired with rich Armenian cognac at the outdoor cigar bar.

This year’s festival will also host the 2025 Great Choreg Bake Off, a friendly competition to crown the region’s best choreg (Armenian sweet bread), judged by a panel of local experts.

Live music will be provided by the Armenia Fest All-Stars, led by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Vaughn Masropian. Their blend of traditional and contemporary Armenian music will fill the evening with energetic rhythms sure to get the crowd dancing.

A standout performance will also be delivered by the Hamazkayin Arax Dance Troupe, a group of local Armenian youth known for their elaborate costumes and captivating interpretations of traditional folk dances.

With over 70,000 Armenians residing in Metro Detroit’s tri-county area, Armenia Fest remains a meaningful annual celebration of identity, unity and community. Organized by the Armenia Fest Committee, the festival is committed to supporting Armenian cultural initiatives and humanitarian efforts around the world.

All proceeds from this year’s fest will benefit the Knights of Vartan Economic Sustainability Program (ESP), dedicated to creating jobs and encouraging self-employment opportunities in Armenia. Festival attendees will be helping build a more sustainable future for communities across the country.