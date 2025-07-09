Crackdown intensifies ahead of Pashinyan-Aliyev talks in Abu Dhabi

YEREVAN—In a week marked by sweeping arrests, political tension and legislative upheaval, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is set to travel to Abu Dhabi for a high-stakes bilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The meeting, confirmed by Pashinyan’s spokesperson, will take place tomorrow, July 10, as part of ongoing peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The diplomatic visit follows an extraordinary escalation in domestic political repression and institutional restructuring.

On July 9, ahead of the planned talks with Aliyev, Pashinyan met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties—particularly in economic and development sectors—and exchanged views on regional issues. Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s support for peace and stability in the Caucasus, while Pashinyan expressed Armenia’s commitment to closer cooperation.

But back home, the atmosphere has grown increasingly volatile.

Over the past several days, Armenian law enforcement authorities have launched a new wave of criminal investigations targeting opposition figures, private businesses and civil infrastructure. At the center of the crackdown is the Electrical Networks of Armenia (ENA), chaired by political prisoner Samvel Karapetyan.

Narek Karapetyan, who currently leads the ENA board, was among those whose homes were searched during a string of coordinated raids on 51 locations across the country. According to the Investigative Committee, the criminal proceedings focus on allegations of large-scale fraud, money laundering and tax evasion, involving a network of business executives. 11 individuals have been charged, five are in pre-trial detention and four are being sought under warrants.

In a statement to reporters, Karapetyan described the search of his home as a politically motivated act of pressure, disconnected from his professional role. He revealed that authorities had seized a handful of personal items—including two hats, a child’s coloring book, a sum of cash and funds for four iPhones—while suggesting that his arrest is likely imminent.

“I’m 90 percent sure they’ll detain me,” Karapetyan said. “They’re fabricating a new case, completely unrelated to anything from the past. This is political.” The Tashir Group issued its own statement condemning the scale and nature of the investigations, urging law enforcement to adhere strictly to constitutional and procedural norms.

The timing of these investigations coincides with a legislative push by the ruling Civil Contract Party to nationalize ENA. On July 8, President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed into law a package of bills amending the country’s energy and regulatory codes, bankruptcy statutes and corporate registration rules. The reforms transfer control of Armenia’s energy oversight bodies to government-appointed regulators and enable the preemptive seizure of infrastructure through new legal mechanisms.

Simultaneously, the government has intensified legal action against opposition lawmakers. On July 7, the National Assembly voted to strip MPs Seyran Ohanyan and Artsvik Minasyan of their immunity. Both now face criminal charges.

The charges, stemming from their tenure in senior government posts, center on allegations of illegal land privatization within a protected nature reserve.

Prosecutors accuse Ohanyan, former defense minister who now leads the parliamentary opposition “Hayastan” faction, of unlawfully acquiring state-owned land during his 2008–2016 ministerial tenure and building a private summer residence on the site. Minasyan, who served as environment minister during part of that period, is alleged to have facilitated the transaction.

Both Ohanyan and Minasyan have forcefully denied the charges, calling them politically orchestrated. Members of the “Hayastan” faction have linked the criminal cases to mounting political pressure from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government. They point specifically to a heated exchange in the National Assembly on May 7, when Pashinyan—responding to opposition accusations of corruption within his inner circle—publicly lashed out at Ohanyan and other critics.

“You should be the first to go to prison—and you will,” Pashinyan shouted at the former general during a live-streamed session of parliamentary questions.

Fellow opposition MP Artur Sargsyan was also stripped of his immunity, paving the way for his arrest in connection with what authorities claim was a thwarted coup attempt allegedly orchestrated by Archbishop Bagrat Galstyan.

Archbishop Galstyan and 14 supporters, including ARF Armenia Supreme Council member Igor Sargsyan, were arrested on June 25, accused of plotting to violently overthrow the government. All deny the charges. Sargsyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, has also rejected any involvement. He spoke defiantly during the parliamentary debate on Monday, declaring his innocence.

“Everything is already predetermined… Rather than waste what little time I have left here, I will go to church with my wife and four children, light a candle and then report to the Investigative Committee,” Sargsyan said before walking out of the National Assembly.

According to witnesses, the situation quickly escalated as Vahe Ghalumyan, a lawmaker aligned with the prime minister, assaulted Sargsyan during his departure. The altercation sparked a wider physical brawl among MPs, marked by shoving and shouting.

Amid the commotion, ruling party MP Artur Hovhannisyan was heard threatening to “break the neck” of an opposition colleague. In the chaos, a glass bottle he threw instead struck his own party member, Karen Hambardzumyan, in the head.

Despite intervention by parliamentary security staff, the unrest spilled into the building’s corridors. Vice Speaker Hakob Arshakyan, also of the ruling party, chased opposition lawmakers through the halls and pushed a pregnant woman who tried to intervene.

Shortly after the violence, the ruling bloc moved forward with the vote, formally authorizing Sargsyan’s arrest. He arrived voluntarily at the Investigative Committee even before the outcome of the vote was announced.

Responding to claims by Prosecutor-General Anna Vardapetyan that he posed a flight risk or could obstruct justice, Sargsyan dismissed the arguments, saying he had ample opportunity to disappear after Galstyan’s arrest but chose not to.

Opposition MP Artsvik Minasyan sharply criticized Armenia’s ruling authorities, calling them the “primary source of political terror” in the country. According to Minasyan, members of the State Protection Service physically removed opposition lawmakers from the chamber, allowing pro-government deputies to continue the confrontation unimpeded.

“They’ve filled the parliament with enforcers,” Minasyan said in a press conference. “These weren’t just guards—they were thugs. The Civil Contract Party has desecrated every institution, including parliament itself. They are leading us toward ruin.”

Minasyan further warned that the campaign of repression is being timed to suppress opposition ahead of upcoming elections and distract from possible concessions in the peace process with Azerbaijan.

“There are no red lines left for this government,” Minasyan declared. “They’ll lick the boots of their Turkish patrons for votes, and they’ll imprison anyone who opposes them.” He suggested that more opposition deputies, including Garnik Danielyan and Ishkhan Saghatelyan, could soon face arrest.

At the heart of the political drama is the growing perception that Armenia’s ruling party is dismantling democratic institutions in pursuit of total control. This week, Civil Contract lawmakers passed another controversial resolution—this time, declaring the defense of democracy against internal terrorism. Passed with 57 votes in favor, the document claims that recent protests and anti-government statements are part of a coordinated plot to unseat the country’s elected leadership through violence.

As Pashinyan prepares to meet Aliyev in Abu Dhabi—presumably to finalize or advance a contentious peace agreement—his domestic standing has never looked more brittle. While the international community watches the South Caucasus for signs of diplomatic breakthrough, at home, the Armenian government is waging a campaign of unprecedented legal, institutional and physical aggression against its own citizens and political opposition.