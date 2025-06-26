ARF Eastern Region denounces Pashinyan regime’s assault on Armenian institutions

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern Region Central Committee vehemently denounces the Pashinyan regime’s systematic persecution of Armenia’s last remaining national institutions: the Armenian Apostolic Church and the ARF itself.

The recent arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan on fabricated charges of terrorism, followed by politically motivated raids on the homes and offices of ARF members, marks a dangerous new chapter in Armenia’s descent into authoritarian rule.

These are not isolated abuses of power; they are calculated moves in a broader campaign to silence dissent and dismantle the institutional foundations of Armenian identity. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—having already presided over the catastrophic capitulation of Artsakh and the forced displacement of its population—now turns inward, seeking to crush any voice that speaks with moral clarity or national purpose.

His vulgar, public campaign to defame His Holiness Catholicos Karekin II—using unsubstantiated personal attacks, obscene insinuations and calls for his forced removal—is not only a moral affront but a blatant attempt to subjugate the Church to state control. The Armenian Apostolic Church, a sacred institution that has preserved our people’s faith and identity for over 1,700 years, now finds itself under siege by a regime that fears its enduring moral authority.

Likewise, the ARF—a movement born of resistance and dedicated to the liberation and preservation of the Armenian nation—is being targeted not for any crime, but for its steadfast refusal to bow to tyranny.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation, with a century-old presence in the Eastern United States, stands in full solidarity with our compatriots in Armenia. From Boston to Philadelphia, from New York to Providence, our communities recognize this moment for what it is: a struggle for the survival of the Armenian nation and the defense of its most sacred institutions.

We reject the regime’s politics of intimidation and betrayal, and we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the Armenian Church, the Armenian homeland and the unbreakable bond between them.

Since taking office, Pashinyan has dismantled democratic norms, weaponized state institutions, and governed through fear and coercion. All the while, he has pursued a foreign policy of capitulation—appeasing Turkey and Azerbaijan at the expense of Armenian sovereignty, dignity and security.

We call upon the Armenian people—both in Armenia and across the diaspora—to reject this regime of cowardice and betrayal.

The ARF stands resolute. We will not yield. We will not be silenced.