ANCA welcomes launch of Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno-Karabakh

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) welcomes the May 26th launch of the “Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno-Karabakh”—a groundbreaking, cross-party initiative by Swiss parliamentarians to advance the Swiss government’s decision to establish an international platform to facilitate the safe and dignified return of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population, displaced during Azerbaijan’s 2023 military assault.

“The ANCA deeply appreciates Switzerland’s principled stand for the fundamental rights of Artsakh’s Armenian population—particularly their right to live in peace and dignity on their ancestral homeland,” stated Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA. “We welcome this initiative as a timely and meaningful step forward in reversing Azerbaijan’s 2023 genocide and restoring justice for the displaced Armenians of Artsakh.”

The Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno-Karabakh builds upon Motion No. 24.4259, adopted by the Swiss National Council in December 2024 and by the Council of States in March 2025. The motion mandates the Swiss Federal Council to convene a peace forum that fosters dialogue between Azerbaijan and representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians under international supervision, with the goal of ensuring their right of return.

National Councillor Erich Vontobel (EDU), a lead co-sponsor of the motion and co-chair of the new initiative, emphasized Switzerland’s unique role. “The refugees from Nagorno Karabakh feel abandoned and need our solidarity. Switzerland’s good offices are called for here,” stated Vontobel upon the National Council adoption in December. “The chances of this forum becoming a reality have increased today.”

Following the Council of States’ March 18, 2025 approval, National Councillor Stefan Müller-Altermatt (Center), co-chair of the new initiative and co-president of the Switzerland-Armenia Parliamentary Group, noted: “The adoption of the motion sends an important signal and gives Nagorno Karabakh Armenians renewed hope for return. We have gained many friends today.”

Christian Solidarity International (CSI) President Dr. John Eibner welcomed the development, stating, “The conflict between Azerbaijan and the now expelled population of Nagorno-Karabakh threatens regional security, obstructs Eurasian economic development and takes a terrible toll on human rights and dignity. CSI applauds the formation of this committee. It reflects the will of Switzerland to adhere to its tradition of neutrality, humanitarianism and conflict resolution and to generate domestic and international support for the rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ken Hachikian, chair of the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights (ALC), also hailed the effort. “The Swiss Peace Initiative represents a vital advancement in the global recognition of the Artsakh Armenians’ internationally protected right of return,” stated Hachikian. “By creating a formal, international framework for dialogue and accountability, this effort helps counter impunity and affirms the legal rights of a people forcibly displaced from their ancestral homeland. We commend Switzerland for its principled leadership and unwavering commitment to justice.”

The cross-party committee behind the initiative is composed of 19 members of the Swiss Parliament, including co-chairs Erich Vontobel and Stefan Müller-Altermatt. They are joined by Jean-Luc Addor (National Council, SVP, VS), Gerhard Andrey (Green), Christine Badertscher (Green), Marianne Binder-Keller (Center), Thomas Burgherr (SVP), Laurence Fehlmann Rielle (SP), Beat Flach (GLP), Andy Gafner (EDU), Martin Haab (SVP), Marc Jost (EVP), Fabian Molina (SP), Lukas Reimann (SVP), Priska Seiler Graf (SP), Carlo Sommaruga (SP), Jakob Stark (SVP), Nicolas Walder (Green) and David Zuberbühler (SVP).

The May 26th launch event in Bern will bring together prominent voices in Swiss, Armenian and international advocacy. Featured speakers will include National Councillor Erich Vontobel and National Councillor Stefan Müller-Altermatt; Vartan Oskanian, former Foreign Minister of Armenia and current Chairman of the Committee for the Defense of the Fundamental Rights of the People of Nagorno-Karabakh; Vardan Tadevosyan, Director of the Lady Cox Rehabilitation Center; Sarkis Shahinian, General Secretary of the Parliamentary Friendship Group Switzerland-Armenia; and Dr. Joel Veldkamp, Director for Public Advocacy at Christian Solidarity International.

Last week, National Councillor Vontobel traveled to Armenia to meet with Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan and His Holiness Karekin II to discuss the next steps for the initiative. As the author of Motion No. 24.4259, he reaffirmed the importance of frameworks that affirm the rights of forcibly displaced peoples and the role of international diplomacy in establishing long-term peace in the South Caucasus.

In parallel with these international efforts, the ANCA continues to champion pro-Artsakh initiatives in the U.S. Congress, including: accountability for Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing; the suspension of U.S. military assistance to Baku; Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian hostages; humanitarian aid for displaced Artsakh Armenians; and legislative language affirming the safe and internationally protected right of return of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian Christian population.

Armenian Americans are encouraged to visit anca.org/action to urge Congress to expand U.S. efforts that protect Artsakh’s Armenian population, ensure justice for war crimes and promote long-term regional peace through meaningful international engagement.

Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno-Karabakh: Launch details and registration

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (followed by an aperitif and standing lunch)

Venue: Hotel Kreuz, Zeughausgasse 41, 3011 Bern, Switzerland

Registration: Space is limited. Media and interested participants should RSVP by emailing Christian Solidarity International: info@csi-int.org

Additional details available at: www.swisspeacekarabakh.com/en