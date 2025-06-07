Easter celebration offers comfort and connection for Artsakh’s children

As I packed a few things to take to the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) event in Arabkir, Yerevan, I found myself reflecting on similar moments back home in Chicago. This time, however, being in Armenia, it felt different. Not having access to a vehicle made me think carefully about all the things I needed to carry into the taxi—lavash, white cheese, tarragon for the volunteers, as well as platters and tongs.

Off I went to the Aram Manoukian Youth Center, where the ARS Yerevan “Mgro” Chapter was hosting a special Easter gathering for 30 children from the Hayordi Charitable Foundation—children who have suffered unimaginable losses.

The little ones arrived bright-eyed and full of anticipation, gathering around tables as they waited to enjoy Nutella-filled croissants and homemade mini pizzas. Since we were still waiting for one more car to arrive, we encouraged the children, who were between the ages of three and six, to sip on water or juice as they patiently waited for their friends—a gesture they accepted with remarkable patience.

After lunch, the ARS members, guests and children played games, sang songs and danced together. One of the highlights of the afternoon was the traditional Easter egg battle, where opponents tried to crack one another’s eggs until a winner emerged with an unscathed egg, filling the room with laughter and excitement. The day wrapped up with members of the ARS “Mgro” Chapter Executive handing out small gifts for each child to take home—a simple gesture that capped an afternoon filled with joy.

The Hayordi Charitable Foundation, established after the 2020 war, continues to work tirelessly to support families affected by conflict. Their dedication to the children and families of Artsakh is truly inspiring. As Hayordi President Vache Vardanyan explained, more than 2,000 children have lost family members due to the war or the fuel station explosion—a staggering number that highlights the urgent need for programs like this.

The event was a powerful reminder of the strength of community, the reach of compassion and the importance of continuity in care and support, even far from home. The afternoon demonstrated the ARS’s unwavering commitment to serving those in need with kindness and dedication.