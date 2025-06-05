ARS Arax Chapter marks 115 years of humanitarian service in Providence

CRANSTON, R.I.—The Armenian Relief Society’s (ARS) Arax Chapter of Providence celebrated its 115th anniversary on May 11, 2025, at the Cranston Country Club. Seventy-five supporters and ungers/ungerouhis gathered to honor this proud and memorable occasion and recognize the chapter’s 115-year legacy.

Arax Chapter chairwoman, Ungerouhi Taline Mkrtschjan welcomed attendees and invited Archdeacon Hagop Khatchadourian to offer a prayer before dinner was served. After the meal, Mkrtschjan addressed the audience and presented the history of the ARS Arax Chapter within the Providence community, as well as the global impact of the ARS throughout its rich history.

“The humanitarian mission of the ARS has been at the heart of everything we do,” stated Mkrtschjan. “Over these past 115 years, we have built schools and hospitals, delivered emergency aid to war-torn and disaster-stricken communities, supported orphans and refugees, provided scholarships to Armenian youth and helped preserve our heritage in the diaspora. Wherever there has been a need, the ARS has responded—with heart, with urgency and with an unwavering sense of duty to our people.”

Mkrtschjan explained that the Arax Chapter was established in 1904—six years before the ARS itself was founded. By November 1910, in the presence of ARS founder Khachatur Malumian (also known as Edgar Agnouni), the Providence ARF Red Cross was born, becoming the third ARS chapter in existence. In 1959, the Providence Ani Chapter was founded to attract younger generations.

Throughout their 115-year history, both the Arax and Ani Chapters have supported numerous ARS projects—from assisting with the resettlement of ANCHA (the American National Committee to Aid Homeless Armenians) refugees in the 1940s and 1950s to aiding Baku refugees in the 1990s through fundraising effort and direct support to families in need. The women of the Arax and Ani Chapters have embodied the spirit of service and selflessness that defines the ARS, supporting all of its global programs.

Following her speech, Mkrtschjan invited ARS Eastern USA Regional Board representative Ungerouhi Anoush Bargamian to deliver congratulatory remarks on behalf of the regional board. A video presentation followed, highlighting the humanitarian work of the ARS around the world—from providing hot meals and aid to the displaced, to tending to the elderly and providing medical and financial support to the less fortunate.

After the video presentation, Mkrtschjan invited two elder ungerouhis who have served the Arax Chapter for over 40 years: Nver Jawharjian and Berjouhi Hovagimian. Several lifelong members who were unable to attend in person were also acknowledged, including Ungerouhis Hrip Ajoian, Margaret Stepanian, Lucine Joharjian (who joined via Zoom) and Marlene Vichabian.

To conclude the program, Ungerouhi Taline Mkrtschjan presented a slideshow tracing the chapter’s history from 1910 to the present day. The evening ended with a lively performance of traditional Armenian music by DJ Arden.

The Armenian Relief Society appreciates and honors all its members for their dedication to humanitarian service and for embodying the ARS mission, which serves the social, educational, health and welfare needs of the Armenian people throughout the world: With the People, For the People.

This article was written by Maral Kachadourian, a member of the ARS Arax Chapter.