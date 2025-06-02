Kariné Poghosyan enchants Chicago with a soulful tribute to Khachaturian

On May 4, Kariné Poghosyan performed an intimate concert at the PianoForte recital space in downtown Chicago. Co-sponsored by the Chicago AGBU and PianoForte Chicago, the lovely performance consisted of piano works and ballet transcriptions by Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian. This marked Poghosyan’s fourth performance at PianoForte since 2016.

Her program included Khachaturian’s piano compositions Poem, Valse Caprice, Tauz, Toccata and Sonata. She also performed piano arrangements of ballet pieces including Valse Caprice, Adagio from Spartacus, Romance from the Masquerade Suite, and Oror from Gayaneh. Poghosyan played everything beautifully and with great passion, her vibrant and enthusiastic body language reflecting the intensity she is known for.

The audience was a wonderful mix of Armenians and non-Armenians. Members of the Chicago Armenian community had roots throughout the U.S., Armenia, Turkey, Lebanon and other Armenian centers in the Middle East. We gathered both out of love for music and devotion to Poghosyan herself. The concert space at PianoForte made it feel like a private concert—an intimate chamber music soirée. Everyone there was a fan of Poghosyan and responded enthusiastically to her masterful interpretation of Khachaturian’s work. She was deeply soulful when the music required it and vigorous in the bold, energetic passages that Khachaturian is known for.

In these modern times, artists like Poghosyan need to cultivate and nurture their fan base, and Poghosyan excels in this regard. It is her very nature to appreciate and befriend those who support and enjoy her music. She makes time to talk with everyone at intimate gatherings like the concert at PianoForte.

We were fortunate to have Poghosyan join a small group of us for dinner after the concert. It was wonderful to learn more about this remarkable artist and her dedication to her craft. Her practice schedule, which averages two to four hours every day of the week, is rigid and demanding. This is the way it has to be for any virtuoso. Dedication and commitment to practice are nonnegotiable to keep one’s skills sharp. This was the second concert of hers we attended, and she did not use sheet music at either, having memorized all her pieces.

At dinner, when someone in our party asked who her favorite composer is, she gave a diplomatic and practical response: “My favorite composer is the one whose piece I am preparing and practicing for my next performance. It has to be that way in order to play the piece with the skill and care that the composer intended.” This is not a pat answer—it is the very nature of this gifted artist.

In January 2021, Poghosyan launched a monthly concert series on Patreon for a global audience. During the pandemic, she performed 100 consecutive free weekly virtual concerts, gathering a loyal worldwide following, as well as press coverage from Pianist Magazine, Katie Couric’s newsletter The Wake-up Call, NY1’s Stephanie Simon and ABC’s Rick Rowe.

In 2024, with sponsorship from Seta Nazarian in memory of her mother Artemis Nazarian, the pianist expanded the series to include an intimate in-person audience. Her 2025 series, titled “12 Notes” is her most epic yet. Each program goes up the chromatic scale, starting with C Major/Minor key works in January, and concluding with B Major/Minor key works in December.

Per Patreon, “Hundreds of thousands of creators use Patreon to share videos, podcasts, writing, art, music, recipes and more with their most passionate fans.” Fans subscribe to support artists and receive exclusive curated content. In Poghosyan’s case, the highlight of the subscription is her monthly one-hour concert. She rents a beautiful space and engages a professional video crew and director to provide a high-quality production. She also posts almost daily updates and short videos of her practicing. We truly enjoy this Patreon experience.

Born in Armenia’s capital, Poghosyan began her musical education at the Romanos Melikyan State Music College and the Komitas Yerevan State Conservatory. In 1998, she relocated to the United States to pursue her Bachelor of Music degree at California State University, Northridge. She then advanced to the Manhattan School of Music, completing both her Master’s and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees in a record two years.

Poghosyan made her solo debut at Carnegie Hall at the age of 23 and has since performed in prestigious venues such as Merkin Hall, Steinway Hall and Zankel Hall. She has collaborated with orchestras including the New West Symphony and the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra. Her repertoire often highlights Armenian composers, particularly Khachaturian, and she is known for her interpretations that blend technical mastery with emotional depth.

In February 2023, Poghosyan released her third album Folk Themes on Parma Recordings, to wonderful reviews. TakeEffectReviews wrote, “A body of work that’s passionate and exploratory, Folk Themes illustrates much tenderness and vibrancy via Poghosyan’s riveting playing,” and LucidCulture called it “a colorful, expressive, minutely jeweled new album.”

In the heart of Chicago’s South Loop, PianoForte Chicago stands as a sanctuary for piano enthusiasts, where the resonance of finely tuned instruments meets the warmth of a passionate community. Founded by Thomas Zoells in 2005—who transitioned from a banking career to pursue his love for pianos—PianoForte began as a showcase for exquisite Fazioli pianos. Over time, it blossomed into a boutique offering a curated selection of instruments from esteemed manufacturers.

In summary, Kariné Poghosyan is an Armenian, an American and a world treasure. She will bring this same concert to New York’s Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, June 10. If she is performing in your area, I encourage you to attend and experience the virtuosity and artistry of this gracious artist. To learn more, visit Poghosyan’s website and social media.