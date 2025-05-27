Community NewsDiaspora

Watertown Armenian community joins Memorial Day parade

Guest ContributorMay 27, 2025Last Updated: May 27, 2025
For the first time ever, the Armenian community of Watertown proudly took part in the city’s Memorial Day parade, marking a meaningful milestone for a community with deep roots in the area.

Armenians have been an integral presence in Watertown, Massachusetts for over a century. Throughout this time, they have contributed significantly to the city’s development and remain active and engaged citizens today. Local Armenian markets and restaurants are cherished by residents from all backgrounds, offering a vibrant cultural touchstone in the city.

Beyond their local contributions, many Armenian organizations based in Watertown maintain strong cultural and economic ties with Armenia. Additionally, Armenian Americans serve with honor in the nation’s military and police forces, exemplifying their commitment to the broader community.

Special thanks go to Tatoul Badalian, Nartoohi Abrimian and Alex Avaneszadeh for their outstanding efforts in organizing this historic event.

