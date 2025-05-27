Kristina Nordikyan: Rising star of San Diego tennis

The Armenian diaspora is filled with budding athletes across all sports. One of college tennis’ rising stars is in San Diego: Kristina Nordikyan. She just completed her sophomore season at the University of San Diego in historic fashion. In an exclusive interview with the Weekly, Nordikyan opened up about her challenging yet rewarding year.

“There were a lot of mixed emotions. We were very hungry for what the season was going to bring, and we tried our best to keep ourselves together through all the tough times. We battled a lot of injuries and sickness, so we just took it as it came—controlling what we could and performing to the best of our abilities,” Nordikyan said.

The University of San Diego’s women’s tennis team had the odds consistently stacked against them. This didn’t stop the Toreros from securing their first-ever West Coast Conference (WCC) title—a championship that came with its fair share of adversity.

“It was difficult here and there, because we would play with fewer players than we needed to, so we would automatically start with a point down, for example. We were trying really hard not to focus on that,” Nordikyan said.

The start to Nordikyan’s sophomore season wasn’t filled with many ups. The team began the season with a 5-8 record, facing crucial WCC games ahead.

“It wasn’t easy—being short on players, even in practice—it felt like something’s missing,” Nordikyan explained. “It’s very hard to have full confidence going into match day. So, we just focused on what the coaches told us: ‘Control what you can control. Do your job and we’ll see what happens.’”

Following a pair of cancelled games, San Diego’s 5-8 record hovered like a cloud. But it was around this part of the season that something clicked within the team. Nordikyan describes a change that would translate to the court.

“‘Till this day, I’m trying to figure out what exactly the click was. We had a couple of weeks off due to rain delays and matches being canceled. It was good to take a break and try to get everyone as healthy as we could. I think that might’ve been part of it, but we also had a very important team meeting right before conference play. The coaches said, ‘We are probably going to face a lot of adversity coming up, but we have a chance to make history this season—and we know that we can do it with this group right here.’”

That motivational meeting lit a fire under the Toreros. “The energy in practice was incredible. Everyone was jumping off each other’s energy, and it was just so, so fun, which made match days even better. After the first couple of wins, the momentum started shifting. We started feeling good—feeling confident. We had everyone on court every day,” explained Nordikyan.

Five-straight conference wins would follow, going through Portland, Loyola Marymount, Saint Mary’s, Pacific and finally Pepperdine. “Everyone started having this feeling that ‘oh, this is getting real.’ The Pepperdine match—we had that one circled on our calendar. There were a lot of times where we could’ve folded, but the energy was incredible. The fight was incredible, and we all wanted it so bad. It was just perfect timing for us.”

The match against Pepperdine was one for the history books. The 4-3 win was San Diego’s first victory against Pepperdine in 13 years, clinching the WCC title on senior day with the help of a major comeback.

“Nerves creeped in a little bit for all of us. The turning point was the doubles point. For my partner and I to come back from five match points down to clinch that for our team—I think it was really cool, and I’m so glad that it happened,” Nordikyan said.

It’s fair to say that Nordikyan and her team left everything on the tennis court to end the WCC. “It’s so fun to engage with the crowd and have us on the sideline cheering our hearts. That feeling when you run up to your teammate and you’re all jumping around and crying and screaming, it’s incredible. Especially when you know it was history made with your team.”

Sophomore season for Nordikyan wasn’t only highlighted in college play. On March 9, in between her jam-packed schedule, she got the opportunity to hit with women’s tennis rising star Elina Avanesyan in Glendale, California. The clinic was hosted by Homenetmen Glendale Ararat in collaboration with the Keron Development Foundation.

“I remember I got a text from a friend asking, ‘Are you going to hit with Elina?’ I was like, ‘No, not that I know of.’ But I thought, ‘Oh wait, if she needs someone, I’d love to do it,’” Nordikyan explained.

“I actually reached out to my sister and said, ‘Do you know if they are looking for someone to hit with her?’ So my sister, being my ‘manager’, reached out to the organization and said, ‘Have my sister hit with Elina.’ Two days later, I took the train up to LA, and it was just unbelievable. I’m actually really lucky that my coaches let me do that in the middle of the season.”

A season filled with learning experiences, unique opportunities and historic triumph would mean nothing without the constant support Nordikyan has received from her family.

“Through all the ups and downs, family is always there. I think sometimes they get sick of me and my phone calls every single day, but they’ve been amazing—especially my big sister. Big shoutout to her, because she’s always there for me. I don’t think my family has missed a home match since I’ve been in San Diego. It’s nice to have that support in the stands,” said Nordikyan.

Reflection at the end of the season isn’t reserved for the athlete alone. The Weekly also spoke with Kristina’s sister, Araksya, who says she’s overcome with joy watching her younger sister grow with every swing of the tennis racket.

“It’s been nothing short of inspiring. On the court, I’ve seen her push herself beyond limits, stay committed, and navigate both victories and setbacks with courage and determination. But what’s stood out even more is her personal growth—the resilience, confidence and heart behind every step she’s taken,” Araksya said. “She has not just grown as an athlete, but as a young lady with purpose and integrity. It’s been incredible to witness.”

Don’t be surprised if you see the Nordikyan name in tennis more often. Kristina is now preparing for her junior season with San Diego, and her sister knows it’ll be filled with more opportunities for Kristina to prove herself—and grow closer to her sister.

“What made me most proud and, to be honest, a little emotional was watching her go up against the best in the country—all while having just a fraction of the resources. Tennis is an incredibly affluent sport, something I was always aware of, but traveling with her really opened my eyes to the disparities. While many of her opponents arrived early with private coaches, my sister showed up with nothing but her talent and determination. Looking back, I’m certain those trips brought us incredibly close. It was just the two of us navigating layovers, car rentals, weather delays and a few tough deuce-point calls,” Araksya said.

Now, with experience and lessons in her back pocket, Kristina is looking ahead to what could be another historic season. “I think there will be more fire within us, and we’re going to crave it even more. We’ve experienced lows and highs, and we’re going to try and keep a balance. The biggest takeaway would probably be staying together as a team. It’s important to stay close and trust each other. College tennis is a team sport—you need everyone,” Nordikyan said.