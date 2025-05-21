ANCA announces September Advocacy Days

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern and Western Regions will host Advocacy Days in Washington, D.C. on September 15-16, 2025—mobilizing Armenian American advocates from across the nation to advance a strategic policy agenda demanding accountability for Azerbaijan’s genocide against Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population, support for their right of return under international protection, the immediate release of Armenian political prisoners and hostages, and increased U.S. humanitarian assistance for forcibly displaced families. The two-day campaign will culminate in a Capitol Hill program—on the occasion of the second anniversary of Azerbaijan’s September 2023 genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh—devoted to the rights and restoration of Artsakh.

These advocacy efforts follow the success of the April 2025 ANCA Advocacy Days, which featured over 100 in-person Congressional meetings and a widely attended Capitol Hill observance. Building on that momentum, the September initiative will amplify grassroots voices and strengthen the growing call in Congress for a decisive shift in U.S. policy—one rooted in accountability, justice and the defense of Armenia’s security and sovereignty.

“Our growing, principled and persistent grassroots presence in Washington sends a powerful message—we will not rest until justice is served,” stated Gev Iskajyan, ANCA National Grassroots Director. “This September, we return to Capitol Hill as a united force, carrying Artsakh people’s truth and the will of the Armenian American community to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its crimes.”

The September 16th Capitol Hill program, Accountability | 2025, will bring together Congressional leaders, Armenian American organizations and human rights advocates for a solemn remembrance of the Artsakh Genocide and an urgent call for U.S. leadership in enforcing sanctions, prohibiting military assistance to Azerbaijan and securing the right of return for displaced Artsakh Armenians under international protection. The event will take place at the Rayburn House office building Foyer at 5:30 p.m. ET.

In meetings with Members of Congress, participants will advocate for full enforcement of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, the imposition of Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes and cultural destruction, and robust support for Armenia’s sovereignty and regional stability. Advocates will also urge Congressional action to secure the immediate release of over two dozen Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages unlawfully held by Azerbaijan, and to address the urgent humanitarian needs of the Artsakh refugees now rebuilding their lives in Armenia.

“We are inspired by the exponential growth in youth participation and regional engagement in recent years,” said Oshin Harootoonian, Chair of the ANCA Western Region. “From California to Colorado, Washington to Texas, our community is organizing like never before—and this September, our Western Region delegation will be back in Washington to ensure our cause remains front and center on Capitol Hill.”

“Advocacy Days embody our community’s collective commitment to justice—empowering each of us to be agents of change,” remarked Dr. Ara Chalian, Chair of the ANCA Eastern Region. “This experience equips both new and returning participants with lasting advocacy skills and reflects the full reach and resolve of our region, conveying to members of Congress the deep commitment of Armenian Americans in their districts. With every meeting and every voice, we reaffirm our moral obligation to demand that the U.S. uphold its responsibility to prevent and punish genocide.”

For more information or to register for the ANCA September 2025 Advocacy Days, contact the ANCA Eastern Region at ancaer@anca.org or the ANCA Western Region at info@ancawr.org. To take action online, visit anca.org/action.