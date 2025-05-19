Hamasdegh School celebrates milestone anniversary and Mother’s Day

On Saturday, May 10, the Hamasdegh Armenian School marked a remarkable milestone—its 55th anniversary—alongside a heartfelt celebration of Mother’s Day, hosting a dinner dance at Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church.

The evening was a tribute to heritage, community and the enduring legacy of Armenian education. Guests were treated to a night of music, dancing and meaningful reflections. Singer Manuel Ashekian and his band from Montreal, Canada energized the celebration, keeping the dance floor full and spirits high.

Emceed by Antranik Tatarian, the program featured powerful and inspiring remarks. ARF Sebouh Gomidehoutioun member and Hamasdegh School teacher Unger Hovsep Avakian highlighted the school’s pivotal role in preserving Armenian identity and preparing future generations for leadership and service within the community.

An evening highlight was the recognition of Principal Janet Peltekian, honored by Lisa Tatarian on behalf of the Soorp Khatch Church Board of Trustees. Peltekian’s decades of tireless dedication and leadership were celebrated with a moving tribute that underscored the impact she has had on generations of students and families.

In a special moment of gratitude, Kevork Kazandjian and Elo Kazandjian were named the honorary King and Queen of the evening, recognizing their many years of unwavering support and commitment to Hamasdegh School.

The celebration also showcased the talents of Hamasdegh students, who performed traditional Armenian dances and recited poetry. These cultural presentations were a beautiful reminder of the school’s mission to nurture Armenian heritage.

Thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to this memorable event. Together, we honored the past, celebrated the present, and looked ahead with hope and pride for the future of Hamasdegh Armenian School. Here’s to many more years of success and service to our community.