Hamazkayin Eastern U.S. convenes 47th Representative Assembly, welcomes new executive team

WASHINGTON—The Hamazkayin Educational and Cultural Society of the Eastern United States convened its 47th annual representative assembly over the weekend of May 3 in Washington, D.C. The assembly applauded the dedicated service of the outgoing regional executive and expressed enthusiasm for the new initiatives presented to further advance Hamazkayin’s cultural mission across the Eastern Region.

Representatives discussed the importance of curating cultural programs that engage all age groups within the Armenian American community, with a particular focus on youth involvement. The meeting emphasized the need for greater collaboration among chapters through joint cultural events that foster a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose.

In addition to chapter representatives, the following guests attended: Arevig Caprielian of the Hamazkayin Central Executive Committee; Ani Tchaghlasian, Chair of the ARF Eastern Region Central Committee; and Lori Samuelian of the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region USA.

“I commend the outgoing regional executive for their steadfast dedication to Hamazkayin’s mission,” said Tchaghlasian. “In the face of ongoing challenges in the diaspora, the Eastern Region has remained committed to preserving and promoting Armenian culture, language and identity through its educational and cultural initiatives.”

In an effort to connect with the local community, regional delegates supported the AYF “Ani” D.C. Seniors’ Capital Ball dinner-dance, a fundraiser for the AYF Junior Seminar. During the event, Nairi Akopian, a member of the Hamazkayin D.C. “Van” Dance Ensemble, performed the beautiful “Saréri hovin mérném.” Nairi is also an AYF Junior member.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the outgoing regional executive for their tireless efforts in advancing Hamazkayin’s mission,” said Caprielian. “I am especially encouraged by the resurgence of the Washington, D.C. chapter, whose renewed energy and growing engagement are vital to our work in preserving and promoting Armenian culture in the diaspora.”

Following the presentation of annual reports by chapter representatives, the meeting concluded with the election of the new Eastern Regional Executive: Hasmig Aprahamian (New Jersey), Chairwoman; Kari Ghezarian (Philadelphia), Vice-Chair; Hoori Samuelian (New Jersey), Treasurer; Dikran Tokmakjian (Chicago), Secretary; Maroush Paneyan-Nigon (Philadelphia), Corresponding Secretary; and Aline Baghdasarian (Washington, D.C.), Advisor; Tereza Yerimyan (Washington, D.C.), Advisor.

As in past years, the Assembly afforded all attendees the opportunity to express their views freely, in a collegial atmosphere, leading to many lively discussions. The dedication and commitment demonstrated by the representatives and guests ensured the success of the 47th Hamazkayin Eastern Regional Representative Assembly.