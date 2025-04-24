Commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

As our nation solemnly marks the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—perpetrated by the Young Turks—we do so amidst significant challenges. From the sorrowful displacement of our compatriots from Artsakh to the ongoing geopolitical instability in Armenia and the daily struggles faced by our communities in the diaspora, we are reminded that the Armenian people continue to endure hardship.

In these difficult times, the Armenian Relief Society stands in unwavering solidarity with our nation. We strongly condemn any attempt to deny the Armenian Genocide under the guise of so-called peace and reaffirm that the humanitarian and material reparations owed to the Armenian people are indisputable. Time cannot alter this truth.

Founded in response to the dire needs of our nation, ARS remains steadfast in its mission to seek justice and recognition for the Armenian Genocide. No geopolitical circumstance can diminish our rightful demands. We are committed to ensuring that the world acknowledges the truth and that justice is fully served for our people.

May this solemn commemoration serve as a powerful reminder that the Armenian people will never relent in their pursuit of justice. The ARS will continue its unwavering mission to serve our nation and amplify our collective voice in the international community, advocating for justice, equality and human rights.

More than ever, our nation must stand united in the face of adversity. The ARS firmly believes that by combining our cultural, educational and economical efforts, we can overcome our challenges and build a stronger future.

On this occasion, we reaffirm our sacred commitment to serve our people and continue our mission with renewed determination and resolve.

ARS CENTRAL EXECUTIVE BOARD