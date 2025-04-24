Nonprofit NewsDiaspora

Commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

A call for justice and unity

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.April 24, 2025Last Updated: April 24, 2025
0 1 minute read
Laying flowers at the Armenian Genocide memorial (Photo: Araz Chiloyan)

As our nation solemnly marks the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—perpetrated by the Young Turks—we do so amidst significant challenges. From the sorrowful displacement of our compatriots from Artsakh to the ongoing geopolitical instability in Armenia and the daily struggles faced by our communities in the diaspora, we are reminded that the Armenian people continue to endure hardship.

In these difficult times, the Armenian Relief Society stands in unwavering solidarity with our nation. We strongly condemn any attempt to deny the Armenian Genocide under the guise of so-called peace and reaffirm that the humanitarian and material reparations owed to the Armenian people are indisputable. Time cannot alter this truth.

Founded in response to the dire needs of our nation, ARS remains steadfast in its mission to seek justice and recognition for the Armenian Genocide. No geopolitical circumstance can diminish our rightful demands. We are committed to ensuring that the world acknowledges the truth and that justice is fully served for our people.

May this solemn commemoration serve as a powerful reminder that the Armenian people will never relent in their pursuit of justice. The ARS will continue its unwavering mission to serve our nation and amplify our collective voice in the international community, advocating for justice, equality and human rights.

More than ever, our nation must stand united in the face of adversity. The ARS firmly believes that by combining our cultural, educational and economical efforts, we can overcome our challenges and build a stronger future.

Related Articles

On this occasion, we reaffirm our sacred commitment to serve our people and continue our mission with renewed determination and resolve.

ARS CENTRAL EXECUTIVE BOARD 

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Relief Society, Inc. (ARS) is an independent, non-governmental and non-sectarian organization which serves the humanitarian needs of the Armenian people and seeks to preserve the cultural identity of the Armenian nation. It mobilizes communities to advance the goals of all sectors of humanity. For well over a century, it has pioneered solutions to address the challenges that impact our society.
Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Latest posts by Armenian Relief Society International Inc. (see all)

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.April 24, 2025Last Updated: April 24, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Relief Society, Inc. (ARS) is an independent, non-governmental and non-sectarian organization which serves the humanitarian needs of the Armenian people and seeks to preserve the cultural identity of the Armenian nation. It mobilizes communities to advance the goals of all sectors of humanity. For well over a century, it has pioneered solutions to address the challenges that impact our society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The difficult path toward true peace

April 24, 2025

Carolyne Topdjian on reimagining gothic horror for the modern reader

April 23, 2025

AYF Washington, DC “Ani” Juniors celebrate Dyaruntarach/Trndez

April 21, 2025

“Our cause is non-negotiable”: Flag raising event hosted by AYF NJ “Arsen” and ANC of NJ

April 21, 2025
Back to top button