Career City Fest 2K25 to showcase leading employers in Yerevan

Every year, Career City Fest (CCF) brings together thousands of visitors, hundreds of speakers, and leading Armenian companies with a shared goal: to shape the future of the job market. While the event primarily focuses on the Armenian market, CCF has already succeeded on the international scene. In 2024, it earned recognition at the Eventex Awards, which celebrates events and experiential marketing. Among 1,207 companies from 67 countries, CCF took home top honors in the “Best Fair” and “People’s Choice Event” categories, becoming the first Armenian event to be both nominated and awarded at this world-renowned competition.

This year, Career City Fest returns to the Meridian Expo Center from April 25-26, under the theme: “The Power of the Brand: Values, Team, Product.”

I had the opportunity to interview Anna Manfredi, head of communications and partnerships at Skill Event Marketing Company—the team behind CCF. We discussed the festival’s evolution, its international success, the employment landscape in Armenia and more.

Milena Baghdasaryan (M.B.): What inspired you to organize the Career City Fest? What problems are you hoping to address in Armenia?

Anna Manfredi (A.M.): Skill has been organizing business events for eight years now. While working with our partners, we’ve always focused on their business challenges and tried to offer solutions. Seeing a gap in the labor market—particularly the lack of deep communication between employers and candidates—we decided to create a platform where candidates can better understand companies as employers, their values, culture and teams. Career City Fest helps people connect with companies in a more meaningful way and make conscious career decisions. This goal shaped the event structure: exhibition, EVP Show, conferences and more. Over the years, we’ve expanded the festival format to involve everyone interested in the future of the job market.

M.B.: Over the past two years, CCF has attracted 15,000+ visitors and 150+ leading companies in Armenia. What channels did you use to get the message across to employers and employees alike? What were the main challenges?

A.M.: The event’s unique format is one of the key reasons for its success—there’s nothing like it in Armenia and the region. We also have the trust and recognition of the public, thanks to Skill’s reputation as a high-quality event organizer. Still, launching such a large-scale event was very challenging. We used every tool in the marketing mix to reach the right audience. Of course, there were financial and logistical challenges, as with any big project, but overcoming them is part of the journey.

M.B.: Who are the minds behind this initiative, and who are the sponsors? To what extent is the Armenian state involved in the project?

A.M.: Career City Fest is fully initiated and produced by Skill Event Marketing Company, using our own resources. We’re proud to say it’s an entirely independent, privately funded project. Many companies join us as partners and sponsors, contributing to the project, but we don’t receive any state funding. All the risks are carried by Skill, and we consider the project part of our company’s social responsibility.

M.B.: In general, how would you assess the current employment landscape in Armenia and the state’s efforts to address job market gaps and challenges?

A.M.: The Armenian job market is going through major changes. There’s a generational shift—young professionals today think very differently about careers and work. Plus, technology and AI are transforming everything. Like it or not, we all have to adapt. In my view, the private sector is doing more right now to support the workforce, whether it’s through training or new initiatives. One such initiative is Career City Fest. Unfortunately, government efforts in this area are still limited.

M.B.: Since launching CCF, have you seen any shifts in participation or new, creative approaches to networking and hiring processes?

A.M.: Yes, we’ve seen clear growth every year—both in the number of companies and visitors. Companies are now more prepared and creative in how they present themselves. They’re working hard to stand out and truly connect with the audience. We’re also seeing a shift in how companies approach employer branding. In the past, it was considered just an HR tool. Now, it’s becoming part of the overall business strategy. That’s a big step forward, and it’s great to see more Armenian companies embracing this mindset.

M.B.: In 2024, Career City Fest won two gold awards at the prestigious Eventex Awards in the “Best Fair” and “People’s Choice Event” categories. Could you please walk us through the journey of getting to this event and winning two awards? What does this recognition bring to you and to Armenia as a whole?

A.M.: Winning two gold awards at Eventex wasn’t accidental. It was the result of six years of hard work, creating standout events and constantly raising the bar. Still, we had never dared to compete at an international level before. Career City Fest felt like the right moment to try—and even being nominated was a huge achievement. But winning both the jury award and the People’s Choice award showed that we had created something truly special. It’s a proud moment not only for our team but for Armenia, too. For the first time, Armenia was recognized internationally in the events industry, opening new doors for future projects.

M.B.: Since its establishment in 2016, Skill Event Marketing Company has organized over 600 events, bringing together more than 200 companies and 100,000 participants. Among all your achievements, which one stands out most?

A.M.: Skill was founded in 2016 by Sergey Usnunts and has grown from a startup idea to a high-profile company on both local and international levels. Some of our key projects include Career City Fest, Yerevan Tech Forum, SkillBattle and the World’s Top Speakers in Armenia. That last one was our very first project, starting in 2017 with a seminar by Brian Tracy. Since then, we’ve hosted global thought leaders like Kjell Nordström, John Tschohl, Kevin Gaskell, Irina Khakamada and others. In 2025, as part of Career City Fest, we’re continuing this tradition with a session by Richard Mosley—a global expert in employer branding—who will present on how employer branding drives business growth.

M.B.: What new features and highlights can we expect from Career City Fest 2K25? Will there be any innovations compared to previous years, and is the full schedule available to the public?

A.M.: This year’s theme is “The Power of the Brand: Values, Team, Product.” The festival, now in its fourth edition, promises to be larger, more impactful and innovative than ever before. It will provide a unique platform for professionals and companies to exchange experiences about the future of the job market, ranging from small businesses to leading international firms, as well as students to business leaders.

Over 100 top employers will showcase their brands, values and team culture. In addition, more than 40 influential speakers will share insights on the most relevant topics regarding employer branding, career growth and professional development. One of the major highlights will be the exclusive EVP Show, where bold companies will present their Employee Value Proposition (EVP) live on stage.

A new feature this year is the CCF Battles—professional debates where the strongest experts will clash on key issues concerning the labor market, technology, business and society. It’s not just a discussion but an intellectual battle. Visitors will also have the opportunity to vote for the companies that have impressed them the most, determining the winners across different categories. Voting participants will also enter a raffle to win valuable prizes.

In addition to the main events, the festival will feature various thematic activities, such as “World’s Top Speakers in Armenia,” where renowned international expert Richard Moslin will present on “From People to Profit: How Employer Branding Drives Business Growth.”

The festival will host a book fair featuring discounted books and panel discussion, organized by Newmag publishing house. For fans of horror-thriller genres, the festival will also include the launch of Ruben Yesayan’s new book, 13km from the Tunnel: I Am the Murderer.

Attendees can also look forward to numerous interactive zones, gifts and surprises. For those interested in the full schedule, it is available on the official festival website at careercityfest.am.

M.B.: Any advice for employees looking for their dream job or for employers looking for their dream employee?

A.M.: Come to Career City Fest 2K25 on April 25-26! It’s the best place to find each other, get inspired and start something new.