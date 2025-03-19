Thinking of Ruben

We often speak about our quality of life, a term that is generally comparative. It starts at the bottom of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs—shelter, food and security. From there, our expectations are a function of our environment. Is there freedom? Is education an option? Do we have the opportunity to pursue our dreams?

Living in the United States, many of us take these privileges for granted, particularly those in higher socio-economic classes. Armenian-Americans are fortunate. Whether you are a third or fourth generation, born in the U.S. or immigrants, we should all be grateful that someone in our ancestry decided to come here. Nothing justifies our removal from our indigenous lands. The circumstances were horrific and not of our choosing, but through sacrifice and determination, Armenians have established a prominent place in American society.

Sure, we complain about government dysfunction, materialism and fears of assimilation, but many places in the world lack even the most basic necessities. This is the primary reason most immigrants—including Armenians—come to the United States. The challenge of living in a free society is maintaining a respect for it and never taking it for granted.

It is often said that adversity builds strength. If that is true, then Armenians are superhumans. Our challenges have made us stronger, but that strength is diluted by disunity, egoism, selfishness and other distractions. As a people with a global reach, we have direct, and unfortunately frequent, experiences with tragedy. Our most recent calamity is the loss of Artsakh. While we are busy blaming each other and seeking support, we underestimate the impact on the psyche for a people already scarred by genocide. A lack of justice tends to make people bitter and restless.

In a relatively short period of time—32 years—we navigated the euphoria of Artsakh’s liberation in 1991 to the devastating loss and genocide in 2023. The miracle of liberation reminded our people of what was possible and demonstrated to the world what Armenians can do when given the opportunity. Imagine the odds of fighting for independence, building a democratic society and establishing a market economy—while blockaded, unrecognized and alone in our time of need. Despite the humiliation of our loss, Artsakh will remain an example of remarkable will and lost opportunities.

I recall attending a lecture at Harvard University about 15 years ago on the history of the Artsakh struggle. Seated nearby were young Armenian professionals from Armenia and Artsakh, many of whom were Tavitian Scholars at Tufts Fletcher School and other Boston area universities. At one point, a few Turkish and Azeri students attempted to discredit scholarly presentations concerning Armenian rights. After a panelist skillfully admonished them, an Artsakhtsi student asked to speak. I will never forget his words. He proudly stated that the reason for the defense of Artsakh by Armenians was to prevent another genocide. His words haunt me to this day. In 2025, his statement is no longer a warning—it is a prophecy fulfilled.

We know that Artsakh was abused by the criminal Azerbaijani regime prior to 1991. It is also clear that liberation was the alternative to genocide. It sustained Armenians for over 30 years—until Artsakh was blockaded, starved and ultimately attacked in a modern repeat of the deportation our grandparents and great-grandparents experienced. Article 2 of the U.N. Convention on the Punishment and Prevention of Genocide states, “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or part.” Of course, we have never needed legal documents or legislation to convince ourselves. Victims don’t need justification. Azerbaijan’s intent was clear—to depopulate the land, just as their Turkish cousins did in 1915. Forced to flee, nearly all of Artsakh’s population sought refuge in Armenia.

In yet another act of criminal abuse, Azerbaijani authorities have detained and now held hostage several former political and military leaders of the Artsakh Republic. Though he did not seek this role, the most recognizable among them is former State Minister, humanitarian and human rights advocate Ruben Vardanyan. His sham trial—in a military court, as a civilian, denied proper counsel—is currently underway. We can only imagine the horrific conditions that led to his decision to participate in a hunger strike, which was recently suspended.

Vardanyan’s achievements speak for themselves: co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, UWC Dilijan College and several strategic ventures aimed at the economic development of Armenia. His illegal incarceration illustrates the frustration and helplessness felt across the diaspora. Vardanyan is a hero for his sacrifices and accomplishments. How many of us would give up our comforts and move to Artsakh knowing the personal, political and safety risks? Although his financial contributions are substantial and humbling, his vision and personal commitment are even more inspiring. Our history is filled with individuals who put aside personal interests in favor of the nation. Vardanyan joins that select group of patriots.

Much has been written about the Armenian government’s role in this matter—most of it, critical speculation that not enough is being done. In the diaspora, it is important to understand our limitations and respect the sovereign rights of Armenia. Should we encourage Armenia to do everything possible to secure the freedom of our hostages? Yes, of course, but let’s keep it civil. We live in relative comfort and have little appreciation for the volatility Armenia faces on its borders. Logic would suggest that any “peace” treaty with Azerbaijan must include the release of our hostages, but we are dealing with a rogue Azeri dictatorship with no sense of civility and decency. It is a difficult situation for Armenia. We must advocate with all our capabilities for their release, but public disunity adds little value. The reality is that we don’t know what is being done. Remaining focused on positive actions is critical. If we lose our hostages, then we have failed.

Vardanyan is doing his part. His communication with us is defiant, strong, inspiring and humble. Let’s do our part to the best of our ability. Vardanyan speaks to us as one people seeking peace and prosperity. His sacrifice should inspire us to work for the release of all of the prisoners, as well as learn how to work with each other. United by our love for the homeland and bound by mutual respect, we can accomplish great things.

A column of this nature, concerning the lives of fellow Armenians, would be incomplete without a message to Vardanyan—one I am certain reflects the feeling of many:

Ruben jan,

Many of us here in the diaspora have not had the pleasure of meeting you, but feel close to you through your vision, actions and current struggle. You have asked for nothing—only peace and freedom for your people, the fundamental rights that all humans deserve. People with vision and the ability to take decisive action are compelling leaders. Although you are guided by humility, you are naturally beloved by your people. We pray for your strength and are thankful for your determination.

The release of all our hostages must be in the hearts of all Armenians here in the diaspora. We will continue to do all that we can and look forward to the day when you and all those illegally imprisoned in Baku are free.

God bless and protect you.

These are trying times for Armenians. It requires strength and discipline to remain whole. Vardanyan fights every day with dignity and without bitterness. If he is really an inspiration, then we would be wise to follow his lead. Challenges tend to tear us apart or bring us together. Let’s choose the latter. The former has been an unfortunate hallmark of our history and has only weakened us.

We hear you, Ruben jan. Stay strong!