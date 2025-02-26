Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent visit to the United States, held from February 3-7, 2025, was neither a diplomatic triumph nor a strategic engagement with American leadership. Instead, it was a carefully orchestrated photo-op designed to give an illusion of support while further isolating him from the Armenian nation.

His team’s forays for a meeting with President Donald Trump, or one between Anna Hakobyan and the First Lady, were roundly rebuffed. Ultimately, he squeaked in a handshake with Vice President JD Vance—facilitated and accompanied by the Turkish ambassador to the United States, according to an internal source.

Pashinyan, already viewed by many in Armenia and the diaspora as a traitor, handpicked a group for a meeting at the Armenian Embassy in Washington, D.C., avoiding the broader Armenian-American community. The visit underscored not only his deepening hypocrisy but also his continued push for policies that directly undermine Armenian sovereignty and national security.

A controlled gathering, a dismissed opportunity

The meeting at the Armenian Embassy was a glaring failure. The attendees were primarily Armenian diplomatic staff and government-connected figures in the Washington area, with no real ties to the Armenian-American community. Shockingly absent were representatives from major Armenian-American organizations, the Armenian Apostolic Church Diocese and Prelacy, the Armenian Missionary Association of America, the Armenian Catholic Eparchy or other figures capable of offering critical perspectives on his policies. This was not an oversight; it was a deliberate attempt to shield himself from the reality of his widespread unpopularity among Armenian-Americans.

For the Armenian diaspora, this move was an insult. The Armenian-American community has been a steadfast advocate of Armenian sovereignty, human rights and justice for Artsakh. By bypassing most of the community in favor of a controlled audience, Pashinyan further alienated himself from the very people who could have been his strongest allies—if only his policies were not so openly destructive to the Armenian cause.

Relatedly, the Armenian-American individuals who attended Pashinyan’s embassy gathering were not just passive participants in his deception. By lending their presence to this charade, they offered the illusion that Pashinyan retains community support. Their participation raises critical questions: Are they unaware of the extent of Pashinyan’s failures and betrayals, or do they simply value their personal affiliations over the fate of Armenia and Artsakh?

Hollow rhetoric and distorted history

During his remarks in Washington, Pashinyan’s hollow rhetoric was filled with self-congratulatory statements that ignored the destruction he had presided over. He described Armenia’s current state as an “opportunity for sovereignty,” conveniently ignoring that Armenia was already sovereign before his tenure.

More egregiously, he added that the Armenians who perished in the 2020 war sacrificed their lives for this opportunity, stating, “We must now concentrate on using the opportunity created by that sacrifice.” In doing so, he sought to reframe a devastating loss—one largely attributed to his incompetence and mismanagement or betrayal of the nation—as a necessary step toward progress.

The reality is far different. Pashinyan’s government has actively facilitated Armenia’s geopolitical decline. Under his leadership, Artsakh was abandoned to Azerbaijan, culminating in genocide; over 200 square kilometers of Armenia’s sovereign land are now occupied by Azerbaijani forces; the Armenian military was weakened before the 2020 war, precipitating a catastrophic defeat; and diplomatic concessions to Baku continue, including an apparent willingness to withdraw international legal complaints for Azerbaijan’s war crimes.

Pashinyan’s willingness to abandon Armenia’s legal cases against Azerbaijan signals a troubling shift from justice. These cases, currently in international courts, seek accountability for Azerbaijan’s war crimes, including the mistreatment of Armenian prisoners of war and the destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage. With the withdrawal of these legal actions, Pashinyan would grant Azerbaijan impunity for its aggression—further emboldening Baku’s expansionist ambitions.

His hypocrisy also extends to domestic policy. Pashinyan frequently speaks of democracy and human rights. Yet, his government has engaged in political repression, arrests of opposition figures, death of opposition figures under detention and the erosion of judicial independence. His administration’s continued refusal to address these concerns exposes the emptiness of his democratic rhetoric.

Diplomatic isolation and rejection

Pashinyan’s visit to Washington revealed undeniable signs of diplomatic isolation. His meetings were limited to second-tier officials, with little information shared with the public. The contrast between his visit and that of the Georgian president—who engaged with U.S. leadership on substantive issues—highlighted just how little serious consideration Pashinyan commands.

After leaving Washington, Pashinyan also traveled across Europe. During a meeting with Armenian community members in Paris on February 11, Pashinyan proclaimed, “All parties in Armenia are the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). We are all children of the ARF, but now, we must focus on the 29,800 square kilometers.”

Jonathan Spangenberg, chair of the Central Council of Armenians in Germany, said that Pashinyan’s meeting in Munich was overwhelmingly rejected by the community. Absent were the Armenian Diocese, its 16 church unions and major organizations, including the Armenian General Benevolent Union, the Armenian Relief Society and various youth, academic and professional groups. This further underscored Pashinyan’s isolation and lack of legitimacy among the Armenian community in Germany.

The future at stake

Pashinyan’s policies are not simply misguided; they are actively undermining Armenia’s future. His government’s refusal to maintain strong diplomatic alliances, failure to modernize the military, and willingness to concede territory and legal claims to Azerbaijan reveal a dangerous trajectory.

His approach to Turkey is equally concerning. By pushing for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations without preconditions, he ignores the existential threat posed by Ankara’s continued support for Baku’s expansionism. While dialogue is not inherently negative, engaging with Turkey from a position of weakness only emboldens those who seek to erase Armenia’s historical grievances.

Most egregiously, Pashinyan’s statements suggest an effort to rewrite history itself. His remarks questioning the necessity of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and suggesting that Armenia should abandon its historical grievances for the sake of diplomacy are deeply troubling. Such rhetoric dishonors the memory of those who perished and weakens Armenia’s moral and legal standing in global forums.

Pashinyan’s visit to Washington was not an exercise in diplomacy or progress—it was a spectacle designed to obscure his failures. The Armenian diaspora must recognize the danger he poses and refuse to be complicit in his deception. Armenians worldwide are responsible for challenging his narrative, exposing his lies and demanding accountability.