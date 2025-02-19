Providence “Varantian” Chapter hosts 2025 AYF-YOARF National Athletic Tournament

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—The Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region’s Providence “Varantian” Chapter hosted the 2025 National Athletic Tournament (NAT) over Presidents’ Day weekend.

The Providence Steering Committee dedicated the past year to ensuring a memorable and successful weekend. This dedicated group, made up of AYF members, alumni and local community members, oversaw every detail of the event.

We kicked off on Friday, February 14, at Ladder 133 in Providence, where AYF members eagerly reunited. DJ Arden kept the energy high, with everyone dancing and enjoying the music until the night ended.

On Saturday, the games began at Rhode Island College’s Recreational Center. Over 140 AYF Seniors signed up to compete in both indoor basketball and co-ed volleyball. The brackets consisted of nine men’s basketball teams, four women’s basketball teams and nine co-ed volleyball teams.

The men’s tournament kicked off with an intense matchup between Manhattan and the Mixed team—the latter proving dominant, advancing to face Detroit in the next round. Meanwhile, the hosting chapter, Providence, took on Chicago in a highly anticipated rematch from last year, securing an impressive 59-31 victory. On the women’s side, every team came in strong with experienced players ready to compete. In a surprising turn of events, the Mixed team pulled off an unexpected upset, defeating last year’s champions, New Jersey, in a close 21-17 battle.

The competition heated up in the second round, with fans watching last year’s Detroit men’s champions take the court and overpower the Mixed team. Meanwhile, the men’s teams from New Jersey, Providence and North Andover also dominated, securing their spots in the next stage. On the women’s side, the Mixed team continued its winning streak, taking down Philadelphia and earning a place in the championship game.

The action continued in the losers’ bracket, where Boston outplayed Philadelphia with a commanding 72-54 win, while the Mixed team edged out Chicago in a close 42-36 battle. In the women’s bracket, New Jersey and Detroit faced off in a hard-fought contest, but New Jersey’s experience proved decisive with a 22-16 victory, setting them up for a shot at redemption.

Veteran player, Anto Keshgegian from the AYF Philadelphia “Sebouh” Chapter, reflected on his final NAT: “Competing in my last NAT was definitely an emotional experience. It was especially significant to share the court with my closest friends, former campers and teammates—all of whom have become an integral part of this journey. This tournament not only marked the near-end of my AYF career, but also highlighted the strength of the bonds within our community, which will continue to inspire me for years to come.”

Alongside the basketball tournament, the co-ed volleyball competition unfolded throughout Saturday. North Andover made a statement early on by dethroning the three-time defending champions from Providence. Meanwhile, New York secured their first volleyball victory in years, defeating Detroit. The stage was set for Sunday’s semifinal matches, which would determine who would battle for the championship.

After a long day of competing, members filed onto shuttles and headed back to the Providence Marriott Downtown to rest before the annual Varantian Ball dinner. Following dinner, the band kicked off the Saturday night dance. Michael Gostanian, John Berberian, Bruce Gigarjian, Mal Barsamian and Alek Surenian gave a fantastic performance. AYF members began to chant “one more song!” and the band closed out their portion of the night with the haleh.

The party didn’t stop there as DJ Arden then took over for the remainder of the evening. Sunday’s slate of events kicked off with a thrilling showdown in the men’s basketball winner’s bracket semifinals, as Detroit and New Jersey went head-to-head in a high-stakes battle. The game remained tight from start to finish, with both teams fighting for every point. In the end, though, New Jersey edged out a hard-fought 27-24 victory, giving them a spot in the finals.

Next up, the losers’ bracket semifinals: North Andover took on Boston and came out victorious 49-48 to bring them to the losers’ bracket finals, which brought another nail-biter as North Andover and Detroit clashed in an intense back-and-forth. With just seconds remaining, North Andover found themselves at the free-throw line with the game on the line. They secured a dramatic 46-45 win, earning a spot in the championship game. The stage was officially set: New Jersey and North Andover would battle for the men’s basketball title, while Philadelphia and the Mixed Team geared up for the women’s final.

Over on the volleyball courts, the competition was just as fierce. North Andover dominated Philadelphia in straight sets (2-0), while Boston and New York delivered a thrilling three-set showdown, with Boston clinching victory. This set up an unexpected championship matchup between North Andover and Boston—who had not faced off in a final in years.

When the volleyball championship got underway, North Andover wasted no time making a statement. They beat Boston in two commanding sets, officially claiming the NAT Volleyball Championship in dominant fashion. The MVP volleyball award was given to Armen Kourkounian of the AYF North Andover “Sassoun” Chapter.

Back on the basketball courts, the women’s championship game tipped off with Philadelphia seeking redemption against the Mixed Team in a rematch from Saturday. Both teams played with intensity, leaving everything on the court in pursuit of the title. In the end, the Mixed Team maintained their momentum, beating Philadelphia to secure a well-earned 29-19 victory and claim the women’s basketball championship.

Ani Comella, member of the AYF Providence “Varantian” Chapter, was asked to share her thoughts on participating in her final NAT tournament, “Competing at my last NAT in my home city was bittersweet, to say the least. While I am sad that my time in the AYF is nearing its end, this weekend served as a reminder of how impactful this organization has been in my life. Winning the basketball tournament with a mixed team of girls from several other chapters will be a memory I carry on for years to come!”

The women’s basketball MVP trophy was awarded to Lauren Billeh, a member of the AYF Chicago “Ararat” Chapter, who shared, “Playing basketball with the mixed team and the other chapters was a great experience. My favorite part was getting to compete with friends I’d usually be competing against. I also loved cheering on my home chapter, Chicago. Thank you to the Providence chapter for an unforgettable weekend!”

The tournament finale was the highly anticipated men’s basketball championship, featuring a fresh matchup between North Andover and New Jersey. From the opening tip-off, it was clear that both teams were ready for a battle, bringing relentless energy and physicality to the court. By halftime, the scoreboard reflected the back-and-forth nature of the game.

As the second half unfolded, New Jersey stayed within striking distance, knocking down crucial three-pointers to keep the pressure on. However, North Andover responded with strong defensive plays and key buckets of their own, ensuring the game remained close.

With the crowd on the edge of their seats, the final minutes saw both teams fighting for every point. But when the last whistle blew, North Andover emerged victorious, defeating New Jersey with a final score of 50-44.

Capping off an incredible tournament, the MVP title was awarded to Mike Baltayan, who delivered a dominant performance, racking up 19 points in the final game, solidifying his place as a standout player of the weekend. MVP Mike, of the AYF North Andover “Sassoun” Chapter, said, “Winning is great, but doing it with my North Andover crew is truly what made this weekend special. Although it’s hyper competitive, being present with so many people from the Armenian community whom I’ve come to know over the years was an awesome experience, and we should all cherish every time we can all get together. Growing up, I was never involved in the Armenian community, because I didn’t even know there was one, but I truly feel like I now have an Armenian family across the East Coast and Midwest, and events like NAT have made that possible for me.”

A livestream of the women’s and men’s championships can be found on the AYF Eastern Region Instagram page.

After an action-packed day of semifinal and championship games on Sunday, attendees returned to the hotel to get ready for the final night of celebrations, featuring an award ceremony and dance, with DJ Chris “Kidbibz” Habibian setting the tone for a lively and unforgettable night.

Players from all teams, whether victorious or not, came together to celebrate their dedication, teamwork and spirit of competition. The Central Athletic Council took center stage to present championship trophies for basketball and volleyball, along with individual MVP honors, recognizing standout performances throughout the tournament.

The AYF-YOARF Central Executive expressed its appreciation to the Providence “Varantian” Chapter, its alumni and the greater Providence community for their unwavering support in organizing such a successful and memorable event.

Hagop Taraksian, chair of the AYF Providence “Varantian” Chapter and NAT Steering Committee, reflected on the weekend, stating, “As I often say, there is no youth organization like the AYF. Versatile and empowering, a growing event like NAT is a perfect example of how fruitful this organization is. We assembled an incredible team for our steering committee, with the majority of the planning executed by AYF members. I’m proud of the AYF Providence ‘Varantian’ Chapter and steering committee, and grateful for the immense support from our alumni and friends in making this event a success.”

The AYF-YOARF eagerly anticipates the 2025 AYF Olympics in Boston, Massachusetts, where members will once again come together for a weekend filled with fellowship, spirited rivalry and festivity.

On behalf of the Central Executive and the 2025 Providence NAT Committee, we extend our gratitude to everyone who participated and offer our warmest congratulations to all the tournament champions and MVPs!