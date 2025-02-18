The Bambir digs deep in their 12th album release

Armenia’s music scene has a lot to offer, but much of it remains undiscovered by both diasporans and locals. At its heart is The Bambir, the legendary rock band, with a history spanning five decades and two generations.

The Bambir is no stranger to the Armenian music world. However, their influence has yet to fully captivate Western diasporan audiences—perhaps because they are anything but conventional.

Founded in 1968 by Gagik Barseghyan, aka Jag, the band first gained acclaim by reintroducing Komitas’ works to new audiences through a folk-rock lens. When Jag’s son Narek and his bandmates took over, they expanded the group’s sound, blending folk themes with punk, hard rock and more experimental styles.

Now, with nearly three decades and 12 albums behind them, The Bambir presents their latest work, Mankakan Khagher (Children’s Games). This album veers into uncharted territory, delivering a raw, introspective collection that sharply contrasts with the themes of love and celebration in their previous release.

A bold new direction

Mankakan Khagher is a heavy, unflinching critique of contemporary issues in Armenia and beyond. The album’s tone—angry, frustrated and deeply introspective—might challenge fans who favor the band’s more traditional folk-infused sound.

The opening track, Pak Shurjbar (“Closed Circle Dance”), sets the tone with scathing social commentary. Its lyrics expose the cyclical nature of Armenia’s struggles, blending symbolism with sharp wordplay:

“Stipumen khaghal Rusakan rouletka Turkakan yatakhanov” (“They force us to play Russian roulette with Turkish machetes”).

Musically, the song juxtaposes pounding rhythms and layered guitar riffs with subtle nods to traditional Armenian drums, rewarding repeated listens with new discoveries.

The political undertones, while sharply critical of both external and internal forces that have contributed to Armenia’s hopelessness, serve a deeper purpose. They compel the listener to think critically to reflect on who we are and how we navigate our place in the world.

Fans have already embraced the track, sharing its music across social media platforms not just for its craftsmanship but also as an expression of shared frustrations over current realities.

A multifaceted journey

While Mankakan Khagher leans heavily on social critique, it also offers moments of reprieve. Tracks like Ur Eir (“Where Were You”) deliver dreamy melodies, while Trnenq (“Let’s Fly”) feels like an ethereal anthem, evoking the sensation of soaring over Armenia’s jagged landscapes.

The latter was released with a stunning animated video by artist Saak Bertrand, who painstakingly crafted over 4,000 frames, devoting 150 hours to create visuals that perfectly complement the song’s spirit of exploration and freedom.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Why Mankakan Khagher stands out

What sets apart The Bambir is their unparalleled commitment to musical experimentation and excellence. Their earlier works—infused with ethnic melodies and classic rock elements—broke new ground in Armenia’s music scene. Long hailed as “the musician’s musicians,” they are admired for their songwriting, execution and performance.

Mankakan Khagher takes this legacy to a new level. The album amplifies their strengths, marrying poetic, poignant lyrics with masterful compositions. Thematically, it transcends Armenia’s borders, addressing universal struggles while holding up a mirror to Armenian society.

Each of the eight tracks, including the lead single Tur Indz (“Give Me”), brims with symbolism, offering listeners a chance to reflect deeply on the messages woven throughout. Yet, there’s a certain magic in experiencing the music without overanalyzing it—allowing the raw emotion and artistry to speak for itself.

With Mankakan Khagher, The Bambir reaffirms their status as one of Armenia’s most daring and visionary bands. For those ready to embark on a sonic journey that challenges, provokes and inspires, this album is not to be missed.