The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announces scholarships in remembrance of the Armenian Genocide

Winners will be announced to mainstream and Armenian media on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation will contact all winners directly to award them at its Annual Armenian Advocacy Day. Winners will also receive special recognition from the Foundation’s members. Original artwork may be requested from visual arts finalists for display in the California State Capitol.
Criteria for each contest are detailed below. Students may enter both contests, but each application must be submitted separately. Use this submission form to register and submit the application. All applications must be submitted to the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation using this form, or going to bit.ly/2025CALCF by or before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025, no exceptions.
Essay scholarship awards
Visual arts scholarship awards
Essay scholarship
Prompt: You are hired as the Executive Director of the California Hall of Fame. You must select a prominent historical Armenian figure from California to be featured in the Hall of Fame. Who do you decide to feature? Explain your choice. Identify the individual’s most significant contributions and their impacts to California. Describe how their accomplishments have positively impacted the Armenian American diaspora.
Requirements:
- Essay must directly respond to the essay prompt.
- Responses must be 750-1000 words and no more than four (4) pages in length.
- Responses must be typed on 8 1/2″ x 11″ paper, one-inch margins, in Arial 11-point font, and double-spaced.
- Applicant’s first and last name must be included at the top of each page with a page number.
Prompt: Illustrate the achievements and importance of California’s Armenian community. Discuss the impacts and contributions of California’s Armenian diaspora to the state’s cultural and social prominence.
Requirements:
- Include a 300-500 word personal statement explaining the artwork. Must be typed on 8 1/2″ x 11″ paper, one-inch margins, in Arial 11-point font, double-spaced, and include the applicant’s first and last name at the top of the page.
- Artwork must be original work created by the applicant.
- Only two-dimensional, visual art submissions will be accepted. Submission types are limited to drawings, paintings, photographs, digital illustrations and graphic design.
- Artwork may not exceed an 11×17 frame and must weigh less than 25 pounds.
- Artwork and the accompanying personal statement may not include any nudity, excessive and/or graphic violence, racial slurs, derogatory and/or offensive language, profanity, and may not make use of or replicate existing artwork.
- Include up to five (5) high-definition photographs of the artwork. Take pictures in good lighting to ensure reviewers can see the details in the artwork. Provide different angles to showcase the depth of the artwork.
