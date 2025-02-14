The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announces scholarships in remembrance of the Armenian Genocide

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is hosting two scholarship contests in remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. California high school students (grades 9-12) are invited to participate in an essay and/or a visual arts contest to increase awareness of the Armenian Genocide on its 110th anniversary. All scholarship applications must be submitted by the Friday, March 28, 2025, deadline.

Winners will be announced to mainstream and Armenian media on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation will contact all winners directly to award them at its Annual Armenian Advocacy Day. Winners will also receive special recognition from the Foundation’s members. Original artwork may be requested from visual arts finalists for display in the California State Capitol.

Criteria for each contest are detailed below. Students may enter both contests, but each application must be submitted separately. Use this submission form to register and submit the application. All applications must be submitted to the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation using this form , or going to bit.ly/2025CALCF by or before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025, no exceptions.

Essay scholarship awards