Providence AYF-YOARF Juniors kick off new weekly junior program with community support

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—The Providence AYF-YOARF “Varantian” Juniors gathered on Friday, January 31, 2025, for an exciting kick-off event, marking the beginning of a new era of consistent programming for the chapter’s Junior members (ages 10-16). The event brought together 70 attendees, including Juniors, parents, alumni and community members—all eager to support the organization’s growth.

The evening featured an engaging presentation by ARF Advisor Nareh Mkrtschjan and AYF Senior Advisor George Donoyan, who emphasized the importance of fostering a strong sense of community and commitment among the Juniors. Their guidance set the tone for the upcoming initiative, which aims to provide a structured and supportive space for young AYF members to connect and grow through educational, cultural, political, athletic and social events.

The night’s highlight was the announcement of the official launch of the new weekly AYF Junior Meet-Ups, beginning Friday, February 7. The program will take place every Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Youth Room at Sts. Vartanantz Church. Thanks to generous sponsorship from the “Varantian” Senior Chapter, the Youth Room underwent renovations, featuring new furnishings and games to create a welcoming space for camaraderie and engagement.

The goal of this new initiative is to establish consistency and unity among the AYF Juniors, ensuring they have dedicated time and space to strengthen their bonds, participate in meaningful activities and continue developing as active members of the Armenian community.

With a strong foundation of support from advisors, parents and alumni, the Providence AYF Juniors are set to embark on a promising new chapter—one that will foster lifelong friendships and reinforce the values of the AYF.