Arpy Seferian to receive Agnouni Award at the 115th anniversary ARS Eastern USA gala

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA has announced that it will honor dedicated member and distinguished community leader Arpy Seferian with the prestigious “Agnouni Award” during the upcoming Gala on March 8, 2025. The event will be held at the iconic Liberty House, bringing together ARS Members, supporters and community members to celebrate the legacy of the organization.

“Arpy Seferian is an active and dedicated member of the ARS who continues to inspire us with her unwavering service and impactful philanthropic giving,” said ARS of Eastern USA Chairperson Caroline Chamavonian. “Her leadership, resilience and commitment to education and community development have made a lasting difference in the lives of countless individuals and embody the values we seek to honor with the Agnouni Award.”

Seferian was born in Jaffa, Palestine, to Haroutune Derbalian, a genocide child survivor from Aintab, and Anahid Kavouksorian, the daughter of a genocide survivor from Adiyaman. Following the 1948 turmoil in Palestine, Seferian’s family resettled in Lebanon, where she attended Sourp Neshan School and later the British Lebanese Missionary High School for girls, graduating as a high-honor student.

Her academic journey continued at the American University of Beirut (AUB), where she earned a degree in English language and literature, as well as education, specializing in teaching English as a foreign language. Seferian’s time at AUB was transformative, allowing her to engage with students and professors from diverse backgrounds and further igniting her passion for education.

After marrying Jacques Seferian shortly after her graduation, Seferian began her teaching career at Tarouhy Hagopian Secondary Girls’ School in Beirut, where she prepared students for the Baccalaureate Exam for admission to AUB. Her teaching experience was marked by camaraderie with colleagues and a strong commitment to her students’ success.

Amid the Lebanese Civil War in 1975, Seferian and her family were forced to leave Lebanon under perilous circumstances, ultimately settling in Chicago, where they faced the challenges of rebuilding their lives. With resilience and determination, Seferian completed her MBA at Loyola University, balancing her studies with raising her children, Serge and Maria.

Seferian went on to establish a successful career in the insurance industry, founding her own agency with American Family Insurance. She elevated the profession beyond sales, dedicating herself to helping clients during times of distress and loss.

Following the passing of her beloved husband Jacques in 2004, Seferian found renewed purpose through the Armenian Relief Society. In 2009, she joined the ARS Chicago Zabelle Chapter and quickly became a committed leader, serving as a convention delegate and passionately supporting ARS initiatives and programs. Her dedication and leadership continue to inspire those around her, embodying her parents’ values of education, compassion, and service.

In addition to her service to the ARS of Eastern USA, Seferian made a lasting philanthropic contribution by establishing an Endowment Fund that provides an annual scholarship to a graduate student pursuing studies in science. This impactful initiative reflects her lifelong belief in the transformative power of education and her desire to support the next generation of scholars and leaders.

The 2025 ARS Eastern USA Gala will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Tickets can be purchased online at www.arseastusa.org/115. Earlier in the day, a seminar will take place featuring distinguished guests from across North America.