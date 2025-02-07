Chris Bohjalian to launch his newest novel, “The Jackal’s Mistress,” at Armenian Museum of America in Boston

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Museum of America, in partnership with An Unlikely Story, is thrilled to announce a conversation with Chris Bohjalian, for the launch of his latest novel The Jackal’s Mistress. Join us for an unforgettable evening on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, as Bohjalian discusses his new book, shares behind-the-scenes insights and signs copies of his work.

This special event will be held at the Museum at 7:00 p.m., offering an evening of literary excitement and historical conversation. The Armenian Museum is located at 65 Main Street, Watertown, MA.

Bohjalian will discuss The Jackal’s Mistress in a lively and thought-provoking discussion with Khatchig Mouradian, a genocide scholar, lecturer at Columbia University and the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist at the Library of Congress. Together, they will explore the historical context of the novel and delve into the powerful themes of love and survival in times of conflict, followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

The Jackal’s Mistress is set in the Shenandoah Valley in 1864, during the height of the Civil War. The story follows Libby Steadman, a woman who must navigate love and survival when she discovers a wounded Union captain and smuggles him in a perilous journey to Harper’s Ferry. As the two characters form an unexpected bond, their story unfolds in a sweeping tale of love, sacrifice and survival amidst the chaos of war.

Chris Bohjalian is a New York Times bestselling author, known for his diverse range of captivating stories. From historical fiction to contemporary thrillers, his books—including Midwives, The Flight Attendant and The Sandcastle Girls—have earned him a devoted global following. The Jackal’s Mistress marks his 25th novel, blending meticulous historical research with his signature evocative prose, creating a poignant Civil War-era love story based on real-life events.

“We are honored that Chris Bohjalian is launching his new book tour at the Armenian Museum. This will be his only appearance in the Greater Boston area,” says Executive Director Jason Sohigian. “The event will feature a conversation with his long-time friend and fellow traveler, the esteemed Khatchig Mouradian. They have told us the conversation will range from their journeys together to historic Armenia to the importance of The Sandcastle Girls, one of our favorite novels.”

Space is limited, so RSVPs are required to attend. Each ticket includes a copy of The Jackal’s Mistress and entry to the event. Additional copies of the book, along with other titles from Bohjalian, will be available at the event, with books sold by An Unlikely Story.

Click here to register: https://qrco.de/thejackalsmistress