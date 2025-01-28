“This Is Not Love”: Vahé Berberian’s journey into passion and self-destruction

LOS ANGELES—Acclaimed Armenian writer and artist Vahé Berberian’s latest novel, This Is Not Love, is now available on Amazon. Known for exploring human emotion and identity, Berberian delivers a raw, introspective narrative that blurs the line between love and obsession.

The novel follows Julian, a seasoned painter in his fifties, whose life of solitude is upended by Kylie, a young woman who reignites both his creativity and inner turmoil. Their turbulent relationship forces Julian to confront his past, destructive habits and the haunting truth that he may never fully understand himself. Through dark humor and evocative prose, Berberian examines desire, obsession and the fragile balance between creation and destruction.

Berberian is celebrated as a playwright, artist, comedian and novelist. His works, including Letters From Zaatar, In the Name of the Father and the Son and Diary of a Dead Man, have solidified his place as a leading voice in contemporary Armenian literature.

This Is Not Love showcases Berberian’s unparalleled ability to capture the complexities of the human experience. Available now exclusively on Amazon, it’s a must-read for those drawn to the dark, compelling intersections of art, love and identity.

For more information about Vahé Berberian and his work, visit vaheberberian.com.