Book Review | “Armenian Greats—Known and Unknown” by Jirair Tutunjian

Jirair Tutunjian’s latest volume, Armenian Greats—Known and Unknown, is a rich collection of 40 biographical profiles that illuminate the lives of individuals who have left an indelible mark on both Armenian and world history.

Born in Jerusalem and a beloved figure in Toronto’s Armenian community for decades, Tutunjian demonstrates a deep understanding of the Armenian experience and a dedication to sharing it with a broader audience through a distinctive blend of meticulous research and vibrant storytelling.

Tutunjian’s expertise as a journalist, editor and writer is evident throughout the book. His career has taken him across the globe, writing and editing for various publications and garnering multiple awards along the way. This vast experience is reflected in the diversity of the biographies, which span fields from literature and politics to science and the arts.

The volume, comprising 40 concise articles, predominantly spotlights Armenians whose ethnic identity often remains unknown — even to Armenians. The author deliberately sidesteps internationally-recognized Armenian figures, like Charles Aznavour or Cher, choosing instead to focus on lesser-known but equally significant individuals. These biographical narratives, stretching from Kenya to Brazil and Ukraine to India, testify to the global presence and influence of the Armenian people.

Among the notable profiles is the chapter “Finding the Elusive Roy Tash,” an intriguing investigation about Torontonian Roy Tash, whose life and work resonate with Armenian-Canadians and particularly with Toronto readers. Fellow Canadians will also encounter familiar names including literary figure Keith Garebian and photographer Arto Cavouk (Cavoukian), both of whom have made substantial contributions to the city’s cultural landscape.

Armenian Greats also serves as a profound reflection on the Armenian diasporic experience and the enduring legacy of the Armenian people. Tutunjian’s keen observational skills, combined with his ability to contextualize these stories within a broader historical panorama, transform this collection into something more than a series of biographies.

The author’s work proves appealing for both Armenian and non-Armenian readers alike. In each biography, he balances detailed tributes with an accessible writing style, making these historical figures both relatable and inspiring. The book’s engaging style and fluid narrative ensure that readers never feel the absence of the scholarly annotations often found in similar biographies. Tutunjian manages to convey the depth of academic research without academic burden, presenting rich content in an accessible format.

The book is a compelling read for anyone interested in the intersections of history, culture and identity. With its richly woven narratives and careful attention to historical nuances, it’s a worthy addition to any collection. Tutunjian’s work stands as a testament to Armenian pride, honoring the legacy of past luminaries while inspiring readers to reflect on their own connections to heritage and history.

As Keith Garebian noted in his article about Jirair (Torontohye #206, Oct. 2024), Jirair Tutunjian deserves his own place among these Armenian greats. This volume not only documents the existence of unknown Armenian luminaries but also establishes the author’s own place alongside them as a historian and tireless guardian of cultural heritage.

This review was originally published in Torontohye (#208, Dec. 2024) in Western Armenian.