ANCA Advocacy Days to kick off month-long genocide accountability campaign

WASHINGTON—Armenian Americans and allies from across the U.S. will be on Capitol Hill on April 1-2 for advocacy days organized by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern and Western Regions, as communities nationwide gear up for a month-long series of programs and activities demanding that Turkey and Azerbaijan be held accountable for the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 and the Artsakh Genocide of 2023.

The two-day program will provide advocates the opportunity to participate in briefings, workshops and hundreds of Congressional meetings leading up to the annual Congressional Armenian Genocide Commemoration to be held on April 2nd, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the U.S. Capitol (HVC-215). The Capitol Hill program will feature bipartisan remarks from Congressional leaders and experts advocating concrete U.S. and international action to reverse the 2023 Artsakh Genocide and demand justice for the Armenian Genocide.

Constituents will amplify the voices of their Armenian communities back home, advancing a series of pro-Armenian policy priorities, including:

Holding Azerbaijan accountable for Artsakh Genocide

The ANCA is working for U.S. policies that hold Azerbaijan accountable for the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s 150,000 Armenian Christian population. Turkey and Azerbaijan’s 2020 war against Armenia and Artsakh, coupled with the subsequent 2023 blockade and military assault by the Aliyev regime, forced the indigenous population to flee, a crime that remains unpunished. Impunity for this genocidal act has enabled continued Azerbaijani aggression. Failure to sanction Azerbaijan for the Artsakh Genocide reinforces a dangerous precedent, rewarding authoritarian regimes at the expense of human rights and regional stability.

Ending denial and ensuring genocide education and prevention

The ANCA is working to promote public education about the Armenian Genocide and raise awareness around the need for accountability and a just resolution of this unpunished crime. Universal condemnation of the systematic annihilation of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians and other Christian populations during 1915-1923 by Ottoman Turkey counters denial, strengthens efforts to uphold human rights and fosters accountability. Promoting historical truth ensures that the lessons of the past guide the pursuit of justice and the prevention of future atrocities.

Imposing sanctions on Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes

The ANCA is working to enforce Global Magnitsky sanctions against Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes, including the torture and extrajudicial killing of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives, as well as the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage sites. The United States must prioritize securing the release of all unjustly detained Armenians and hold Azerbaijan accountable for violating international laws through its unlawful detentions and sham trials. Ensuring justice for victims and deterring future violations requires decisive action against those responsible for these crimes.

Guaranteeing the right of return for Artsakh’s Armenians

The ANCA is working to secure the right of Artsakh’s Armenians to return to their ancestral homeland under international protection as a central pillar of any lasting peace in the region. Failure to uphold this right legitimizes Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing and creates a long-term refugee crisis for displaced Armenians, who face significant challenges in housing, employment and access to basic services. International protections are essential to ensure justice, preserve cultural heritage and stabilize the region.

“Advocacy Days drive our grassroots activism and inspire our grassroots activists,” said Dr. Ara Chalian, Chair of the ANCA Eastern Region. “When constituents meet face-to-face with their elected officials, they personalize our community’s priorities and highlight the importance of constituent representation in the legislative process. Each year, we expand our representation of districts and states, ensuring that our voices are heard in even more offices across Capitol Hill. This year, we look forward to building on that momentum and welcoming both new and veteran activists to join our collective call to action.”

“We are incredibly impressed by the growing number of activists from states like Washington, Nevada and Texas, who bring remarkable energy and dedication to our Advocacy Days,” said Oshin Harootoonian, Chair of the ANCA Western Region. “This program is for activists at every level, offering comprehensive briefings and workshops to prepare participants for impactful congressional meetings. We look forward to welcoming a record number of advocates as we expand our network across the Western Region, ensuring that our community’s voice is heard in every corner of Capitol Hill.”

“We are inspired by the growing number of youth who join us each year, playing an increasingly active role in the legislative process — effectively shaping the future of our community and our cause,” remarked Gev Iskajyan, ANCA National Grassroots Director. “This year, we invite young activists to mobilize and make their voices heard on Capitol Hill, demonstrating the vital role of youth in advancing Armenian American priorities.”

For more information or to participate in ANCA Advocacy Days, email the ANCA Western Region (info@ancawr.org) or ANCA Eastern Region (ancaer@anca.org).