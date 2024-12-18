From advocacy to opportunity: Joint AYF/ANCA webinar showcases ANCA’s Washington, D.C.-based internship and career programs

WASHINGTON—Armenian American students and recent graduates explored the Armenian National Committee of America’s (ANCA) internships and career programs in Washington, D.C., during a nationwide webinar highlighting pathways for professional growth and impactful pro-Armenian advocacy.

The December 12th online session was hosted by the ANCA and spearheaded by the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern U.S. Central Hai Tahd Council, which, along with their AYF Western U.S. counterpart, works closely with student groups to expand Armenian youth participation in policy, politics and media.

The event, attended by students and young professionals, featured presentations by ANCA team members and program alumni, including Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan, Programs Coordinator Nareg Mesrobian and ANCA Eastern Region Legislative Affairs & Community Relations Director Nairi Diratsouian. They provided an in-depth overview of ANCA’s flagship programs: the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, Rising Leaders Program / Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days, and the Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy.

“Each of our programs provides opportunities to connect, learn and lead,” explained Diratsouian, who, in addition to her ANCA responsibilities, chairs the AYF Eastern Region Central Hai Tahd Council. “We’re preparing the next generation of advocates to make meaningful contributions to their careers and our community.”

Yerimyan started the webinar with a detailed presentation about each ANCA youth empowerment initiative. Mesrobian then led a discussion with program alumni, who shared inspiring testimonials of their experiences in the nation’s capital — highlights of which are shared below.

Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP): Building careers, achieving success

Aimed at recent university graduates, the CGP is designed to help participants launch meaningful careers in the nation’s capital. Areni Margossian, a program alumna and current member of the CGP Advisory Committee, shared her experience: “The Capital Gateway Program opened doors for me I never thought possible,” explained Margossian, who now serves as a Program Manager at the American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative. “Beyond career guidance, it gave me a supportive network that empowered me to pursue my goals while staying connected to the Armenian community.”

Reflecting on her career journey, Margossian added, “I got my job through the program. I would stay at the ANCA office and look for career opportunities, knowing that I am surrounded by resources that help me do so. Your job as a CGP Fellow is to find a job and find your place in D.C. And indeed, through the program, I found an internship that later turned into a job, and the rest is history.”

Fellow CGP alumnus Richard Minasian, who now works as an Operations Training Specialist focusing on international development, echoed this sentiment. “I hold this program at such high value because if you want to hit the road running, this is it. You’re just getting out of college, just graduating, and everything you need to build a successful career is handed to you on a platter. You have professionals helping you with your cover letter, resume and interview preparations. With hard work, you can almost guarantee finding a job here in D.C. through the CGP.”

Both Margossian and Minasian emphasized the value of the program’s core components, including three months of free housing for qualified applicants, professional development seminars, networking opportunities and personalized mentorship. These resources help Armenian Americans secure internships and full-time employment in Washington, D.C., setting them on a path to long-term success.

Leo Sarkisian Internship (LSI) / Maral Melkonian Fellowship: Empowering future leaders through action

The six-week Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship / Maral Melkonian Fellowship provides university students with hands-on experience in public policy and advocacy, equipping them with the skills to advance the Armenian Cause. Participants conduct impactful research, advocate for Armenia and Artsakh on Capitol Hill, and work closely with the ANCA team to advance pro-Armenian initiatives — gaining invaluable experience that prepares them for lifelong leadership and civic engagement.

Natalia Matossian, a Leo Sarkisian alumna who currently works on Capitol Hill and serves as chair of the Congressional Armenian Staff Association, described the program as transformative: “As interns, we were taking turns going to Capitol Hill and advocating to advance community priorities — such an amazing experience! That made me fall in love with Capitol Hill and want to pursue a career there, and I am forever grateful for that. I entered the program unsure of where I wanted to go, but I left with a deep understanding of advocacy and a renewed passion for serving the Armenian community. It’s not just an internship; it’s a launching pad for your future.”

Yerimyan, a Leo Sarkisian alumna herself, emphasized, “It’s where you learn to speak confidently on Armenian American priorities — whether with members of Congress, professors or friends. The skills I gained here continue to guide my work today.”

Rising Leaders Program / Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days: Exploring careers, advocating for justice

A four-day leadership program for university students, Rising Leaders provides career mentorship, policy advocacy training and a Capitol Hill day focused on equipping program participants with the adequate tools and knowledge to advance Armenian American community priorities.

Meri Mikoyan, a Rising Leaders alumna currently pursuing her undergraduate studies at the College of the Canyons, noted, “Rising Leaders is a pretty short program, but it was so intense that you learn so much. I went into this program without any political knowledge or prior experience in advocacy. I came out with much knowledge about policy, a deepened passion for Armenian issues, and a burning drive to contribute to the Armenian community.” She noted, “Rising Leaders gave me a sense of purpose and confidence. Sitting down with lawmakers and advocating for Armenian issues taught me that our voices matter, and change starts with us.”

Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy: Inspiring future changemakers

The week-long Summer Academy program introduces high school students to the sphere of policy, giving them hands-on experience on Capitol Hill advocating for Armenian issues. Participants gain exposure to policymakers and ambassadors, preparing them for the next stages of their academic and professional journeys while instilling confidence and leadership.

Nareg Mesrobian, ANCA Programs Coordinator, reflected, “The Summer Academy is where high school students get their first experience of advocacy and civic leadership. It sets the stage for future involvement in the Armenian Cause.”

Nareh Aseyan, an undergraduate student at Syracuse University who has participated in the inaugural Summer Academy session and then went on to attend Rising Leaders and the Maral Melkonian Fellowship, shared: “I did the Summer Academy program 2021, and the people I met during the program are still some of my best friends to this day. Even though the internship was about a week long, we got so incredibly close, especially because in New York City, there is less of an Armenian community; you have to search for it. This was such a good way of bringing everyone together.” She added, “You really build advocacy skills. When I was in Summer Academy, I met my congresswoman, Rep. Grace Meng, for the first time. And that was an incredible experience because not a lot of 16-year-old kids are going into their congresswoman’s office to talk about Armenian issues.

The Aramian House: A home away from home in the nation’s capital

An integral part of the ANCA’s programs is the Aramian House, an eight-bedroom residence in Washington, DC, that provides a warm and welcoming home base for program participants. Centrally located in Dupont Circle, the qualified program participants get three months of free housing and a space to foster lifelong friendships and a strong sense of Armenian community.

Yerimyan described the Aramian House as “the heart of all our programs. It’s where bonds are formed over late-night discussions, shared meals, and even Armenian music sessions.”

Aseyan added, “The Aramian House is a home away from home. Even if you are not from DC, it’s a community that will see you as family. It is just so special, and I hope everyone gets to experience it at one point or another.” Matosian, who stayed at the Aramian House for both the LSI Summer Internship and CGP program, added that “there is something special about living with people that are in the same circumstances as you. So whether you’re doing the same internship or looking for a job, it’s just a nice way to bond and get close to the people you live with. I’m still best friends with my roommates from CGP!”

Areni Margossian reflected that at the house, one gets to experience “those unquantifiable moments, the things you just can’t reduce to statistics. Your community at Aramian becomes like the family you choose. It is everything that you remember from your experience in D.C. Living at the Aramian House was one of the best parts of my experience. It was a place where we built friendships and felt connected to our Armenian identity while pursuing professional goals.”

Richard Minasian added, “The Aramian House gave us a space to grow together as advocates, professionals, and friends. It’s more than housing—it’s a family.”

Apply now for the ANCA’s 2025 youth empowerment programs

Throughout the webinar, the AYF Eastern US, ANCA, and program alumni reaffirmed their commitment to youth empowerment and urged all interested participants to explore the myriad of ANCA programs. Applications are open for the Winter, Spring, and Fall 2025 sessions of the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, the Rising Leaders sessions in March, the 2025 Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship / Maral Melkonian Fellowship, and the Kasparian Summer Academy.

To learn more and apply, visit anca.org/youth and follow the ANCA and AYF social media to participate in future webinar presentations.