82 years of pride, perseverance and unity

On the evening of November 16, 2024, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) D.C. “Ani” Chapter celebrated its 82nd anniversary. This milestone reflects generations of commitment to Armenian identity, culture and community. The celebration was held in the Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church Hall, which was filled with warmth and a sense of purpose. It was far more than a dinner; it was a walk through time, a memorial of the past and a pledge for the future.

For over eight decades, the D.C. “Ani” Chapter has been essential to Armenian life in the capital. It has brought Armenians together across generations, through cultural events and protests for justice and created enduring friendships. The chapter has been a guiding light for the youth, empowering them to lead, serve and continue the rich legacy of their ancestors.

Ungerouhi Lori Sakayan opened the evening with a sentimental reflection, sharing her compelling experiences working as a counselor at AYF Camp Haiastan this past summer. With love and passion, Sakayan shared her story of how Camp Haiastan fosters Armenian identity and creates everlasting bonds. Her narrative mirrored the experiences of camp members throughout the years who have discovered a feeling of acceptance and a mission rooted in Armenian culture.

Afterwards, unger Vartkaes Pamboukian took the audience on an engaging journey through his time in Javakhk as a participant of the Armenian Relief Society’s Camp Javakhk program. He shared heartwarming experiences of friendships made in a place deeply entwined with Armenian history, cultural exchange and the perseverance of the local Armenian population. He emphasized the importance of the program in strengthening the connection between the Diaspora and Armenians in the Javakhk region, while ensuring that Armenian culture in Javakhk remains strong.

As the celebration continued, the beloved Armenian band Armadi Tsayn performed, fusing past and present with music that inspired pride, joy and nostalgia. Grandparents, parents and youth of all ages joined hands on the dance floor to deliberate the Armenian culture’s timeless vitality. The music served as a reminder that our heritage is present in every song, dance and heartbeat, regardless of where we may be.

Another highlight was the raffle, which filled the room with enthusiasm and friendship. As the victors were revealed, there was immense laughter and applause, representing the community’s resilience and delight in celebrating together.

When considering the 82-year history of the AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter, one is struck by how much the chapter has accomplished. The chapter has been a ray of hope since the beginning, when it navigated a post-genocide Diaspora, and has since grown into a force for advocacy and cultural preservation. It has produced leaders, improved relations with Armenia and taught generations the importance of unity. In turn, its members have consistently responded to the call to serve both in times of success and adversity.

This anniversary was a tribute to determination, love and purpose as much as it was a celebration of longevity. It recognized the promise of the young people who will carry on the traditions, the dedication of those in leadership today and thesacrifices made by those who came before.

The history of the AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter is one of legacy and belonging. It is the tale of a people who recognize that a community’s strength is its unity, who honor their history by building a future and refusing to lose their roots.

As the night came to an end, there was an evident feeling of appreciation for the guests, volunteers and donors who helped make the celebration a success and for the unwavering spirit that nourishes the AYF “Ani” family. Cheers to 82 years of steadfast commitment and to many more years of unity, pride and resilience.