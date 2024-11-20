EnJOY the season of giving

“The season of giving” typically refers to the period during the late fall and winter, especially around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, when people focus on generosity and kindness by giving to others. This can involve giving gifts to loved ones, donating to charities, volunteering or helping those in need. The phrase reflects a time of year when many feel inspired to express gratitude, show compassion and make a positive impact on their communities.

The benefits of giving extend beyond the recipient, impacting the giver in profound ways:

Brain activation: Giving activates the brain’s reward centers, which releases endorphins and creates a “helper’s high.” This can lead to increased happiness and self-esteem and a reduction in feelings of depression.

Reduced stress and anxiety: Giving to charitable causes can help people put their own problems into perspective and feel a sense of purpose and fulfillment.

Increased happiness: Studies have shown that giving money to others can make people happier than spending it on themselves.

Stronger sense of community: By donating to causes that resonate with their values, people build shared commitments, strengthening community ties among donors, volunteers and beneficiaries.

Spiritual growth: Charitable giving allows individuals to live out their values, especially when aligned with spiritual beliefs, fostering personal growth and a sense of contribution to the greater good.



Few capture the transformative power of giving better than Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn in their book, A Path Appears: Transforming Lives, Creating Opportunities. Kristof, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist of Armenian descent, and WuDunn share stories of people who are making the world a better place and offer practical guidance for how anyone — whether with a $5 or $5 million donation or by volunteering their time and skills — can contribute meaningfully.

Celebrating a decade since its publication, A Path Appears provides enduring insights and suggests three impactful ways to give back this holiday season:

Find causes that resonate with you: Focusing on a few meaningful organizations and building deep, long-term connections with the causes you support allows your time and contributions to go further. For example, it’s more efficient to donate to three organizations each year rather than to 30 organizations.

Get involved beyond financial support: Consider how your skills and passions can make a difference. Look for volunteer opportunities with local organizations — churches, community centers or groups aligned with your values — and create a tangible impact close to home.

Use your voice to advocate and spread awareness: Amplify your impact by raising awareness. Engage friends and family in important conversations, share information on social media, write to elected officials, or make phone calls to advocate for change.

As Armenians, we cherish the resilient spirit captured in the words attributed to William Saroyan: “I should like to see any power of the world destroy this race, this small tribe of unimportant people… Go ahead, destroy Armenia. See if you can do it… Then see if they will not laugh, sing and pray again. For when two of them meet anywhere in the world, see if they will not create a new Armenia.”

This holiday season, let’s honor this message by including an Armenian organization among our top choices for support. Many worthy organizations work tirelessly to address issues that challenge our culture, faith and identity. Some examples of areas that need support include:

Humanitarian aid for the homeland: Urgent relief is needed to address the humanitarian crises stemming from the wars in Artsakh and the ongoing strain on border villages.

Advocacy for genocide recognition and diplomatic relations: Support groups that advocate for international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and for strengthening diplomatic ties with other nations.

Cultural preservation: Assist organizations dedicated to preserving Armenian arts and culture including music, theater, literature, journalism, research, museums, schools, visual arts, language preservation and community organizations.

Local churches: Support local Armenian churches and their community organizations such as youth groups, ladies guilds, men’s clubs, religious education, annual bazaars, picnics and more.

Additionally, when shopping for holiday gifts or preparing your festive meals, consider supporting Armenian-owned businesses. Every purchase is a chance to reinforce the value and resilience of Armenian life and heritage.

Even small actions, collectively taken, embody the spirit of giving and can create a ripple effect of positive change within our communities and beyond. How will you share generosity during this magical season of giving?