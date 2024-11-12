Catholicos Aram I reinvigorates the community during visit to Greater Boston

Pontifical visits offer an opportunity for the faithful to see and hear from their Vehapar up close, receive his fatherly blessings and guidance, share in their concerns and successes and be reinvigorated in their faith and service to God and community.

His Holiness Aram I of the Holy See of Cilicia is no stranger to the community of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Greater Boston, located in Watertown, Massachusetts. In fact, this parish has been privileged to host almost all Catholicoi of the Holy See of Cilicia since coming under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Prelacy and Holy See of Cilicia. His Holiness Khoren I visited in 1969, His Holiness Karekin II visited in 1983 and 1991 and His Holiness Aram I previously visited in 1996, 2005 and 2015.

As Vehapar embarked on what would be his fourth pontifical visit to Watertown, the committee thoughtfully curated a visit that would be meaningful to the congregation. It was important to introduce Vehapar to the many riches of our community, underscore the importance of the Diaspora in strengthening, preserving and promoting our history and culture, and engage in new collaborations to broaden and develop the connection to the Holy See of Cilicia. In consultation with His Eminence Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy and the Executive Council, an intense four days were planned in the Greater Boston area to offer Vehapar the opportunity to connect with the faithful.

The pontifical visit organizing committee of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church started planning this visit in December 2022 and paused in mid-2023 when it was decided that the visit would take place over the course of two years. The team quickly reengaged soon thereafter to welcome His Holiness Aram I to Boston for what would be a busy schedule of religious services, events and various visits to educational and cultural institutions. The committee, which Michael Guzelian and I co-chaired, engaged a highly experienced team of volunteers that meticulously planned the trip for His Holiness.

The team was guided by its new parish pastor, Very Reverend Father Hrant Tahanian, who arrived in April 2024 and assumed the role of pastor on June 9 upon the retirement of Archpriest Father Antranig Baljian, who served St. Stephen’s with dedication for nearly 30 years. Hayr Hrant guided the group energetically, offering fresh perspectives on how best to design and maximize the visit.

As secretary of the Executive Council of the Eastern Prelacy and a delegate to the World Assembly of the Holy See of Cilicia, I believe Vehapar came at a critical time for our people here in the Diaspora. While the Armenian nation struggles to defend its ancestral lands and identity, and our communities in Lebanon and Syria are under regional threat, the Armenian Americans also need their Vehapar to guide them in their role and service in our collective efforts to preserve our faith and identity.

The committee’s responsibilities commenced on Wednesday, October 9, when they received the pontiff from Whitinsville, Massachusetts, and continued until his departure from New England on Monday, October 14.

Spiritual revitalization

His Holiness’ pontifical visit to our Eastern Prelacy began in the New England parishes, kicking off with Providence, Rhode Island and moving to Springfield, Worcester and Whitinsville, Massachusetts. It is inspiring that Aram Vehapar wanted to meet with every single one of our parishes in the Eastern Prelacy in his two-part visit. It demonstrates his care and commitment to his flock, a flock that has inhabited American soil for more than a hundred years, where fifth generation Armenian families continue to serve their churches and communities.

Coordination between the churches was necessary to ensure a smooth transition for His Holiness and his entourage. It also provided an opportunity to collaborate, visit and witness other parishes in action. The Watertown team graciously went to Sts. Asdvadzadzin Church in Whitinsville on Wednesday, October 9, to transfer His Holiness to Waltham, where he and the entourage — His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy, His Eminence Archbishop Kegham Katcherian, Prelate of the Western Prelacy, Very Reverend Father Hovagim Panjarjian and Very Reverend Father Sarkis Abrahamian — began their full schedule of activities the following day.

His Holiness’ first public appearance took place on Thursday, October 10, at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church for the hrashapar and achahampooyr service. With a full police escort, thanks to Watertown Police and Massachusetts State Police, the motorcade traveled through Watertown for its stop on Artsakh Street, where Aram Vehapar was greeted with the traditional agh oo hatz (bread and salt), by two dedicated Sunday school students, under a canopy guarded by committed and supporting members of our community: Michael Barsamian, Alek Festekjian, Andrew Guzelian and Garbis Zerdelian. The Homenetmen Scouts of Greater Boston lined the church steps as the many altar servers ushered Aram Vehapar into the church sanctuary. The choir, led by longtime member and director Karen Aykanian Demerjian, galvanized a dedicated choir that practiced for many months for the hrashapar service and an episcopal divine liturgy that took place a few days later. It was extra special to sing the Gomidas badarak in the presence of His Holiness.

A full sanctuary also welcomed New England-area clergy from Prelacy, Diocese, Catholic and Protestant churches. It was a beautiful service that featured Aram Vehapar’s words of inspiration and encouragement. The faithful then approached Vehapar to personally receive his blessing during the achahampooyr and were treated to a fellowship hosted by the church Ladies Guild.

Immediately following the evening services, His Holiness was the guest of honor of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for the closing session of the International Commission for Anglican-Orthodox Theological Dialogue, which took place at the Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline.

“Although the International Commission is comprised of Anglican and Eastern Orthodox members, their joy in extending an invitation to His Holiness to not only partake, but bring to an official close the ceremonies, is in itself a testament to the vibrancy of the ecumenical spirit, even during these challenging times for the ecumenical movement,” said Very Rev. Fr. Tahanian, pastor of St. Stephen’s and ecumenical director of the Holy See of Cilicia. “Through this encounter between His Holiness Aram I and His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, and all the distinguished members of the commission, the radiance of Christ’s body was in full display.” Aram Vehapar has vast experience in the ecumenical world, having served twice as moderator and now as one of eight presidents of the World Council of Churches.

Educational, cultural and humanitarian institutions

The Greater Boston area boasts a number of educational, cultural and community organizations. Aram Vehapar visited and re-engaged with important centers that promote and preserve Armenian culture and identity.

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

The only Armenian everyday language school in New England, under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Prelacy, St. Stephen’s Armenian Nursery and Elementary School has been the heart of every pontifical visit since it opened its doors in 1984. As the school prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary, it was important for Aram Vehapar to visit with students and teachers. Vehapar was enthusiastically greeted by the entire student body with a cultural program. He then held a lengthy question and answer session with the older students, moderated by two students from the fifth grade graduating class. Students asked Vehapar about his decision to join the priesthood, his mission and even his favorite foods. Vehapar then asked the students about their experiences at the school and how they are involved in the community.

Aram Vehapar had a private audience with St. Stephen’s school board members and church leadership to discuss the school’s strategic plan as it looks to expand its physical footprint and programming to make Armenian education more accessible. His Holiness participated in a private event, hosted by Michael and Susan Guzelian at their home, to announce the expansion project and plans to garner support.

St. Stephen’s Saturday School

Boasting the only one-day language school that goes to grade 12, St. Stephen’s Saturday School has been in existence for more than 80 years and is governed by a joint partnership with the local ARS chapters, under the guidance of the church. After a greeting with the traditional bread and salt and Armenian dancing, principal Mayda Melkonian offered welcoming remarks, followed by a program of classical Armenian cultural and patriotic songs.

National Association of Armenian Studies and Research

Located in Belmont, Massachusetts, the National Association of Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) is an independent, nonprofit membership organization and one of the world’s leading Armenian studies centers and rare book libraries. His Holiness was warmly greeted by its staff, program directors and board members. After a brief introduction of NAASR’s mission and purpose, the group walked the facilities, touring the extensive library and taking a moment to learn about the preservation of donated manuscripts and rare pieces.

His Holiness commended the work of the team and expressed hope to develop cooperative efforts between the Holy See of Cilicia and NAASR to promote research and scholarship of Armenian studies worldwide. In this spirit, His Holiness offered to donate research volumes on the Catholicosate to NAASR.

Armenian Museum of America

Housing the largest and most diverse collection of Armenian objects outside of the Republic of Armenia and Cilicia Museum in Antelias, the Armenia Museum of America in Watertown offers an array of cultural, historical and artistic exhibitions. Several artifacts from the Cilician Kingdom are housed at AMA that were shown to Aram Vehapar, underscoring the vast inventory of items and opening channels of collaboration with the Holy See to maintain and preserve vital riches of our past.

Aram Vehapar viewed displays of religious artifacts including a dexter reliquary of St. Stephen, the Protomartyr. Dexters like this are often used in special religious services, and thanks to the generosity of the AMA leadership team, Vehapar later used this reliquary to give a blessing at the conclusion of the Episcopal badarak.

Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Founded by the Armenian Women’s Welfare Association, which has had a longstanding history in Boston since 1915, the present-day Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (ANRC) in Jamaica Plain is a not-for-profit skilled nursing center that provides both short and long-term care with a person-centered approach. Armenian clergy pay monthly visits to the center to offer prayer service and fellowship, as well as pastoral care to residents and their families. St. Stephen’s Sunday School students offer holiday programming and cheer.

His Holiness and his entourage were greeted by board members and staff, who gave a brief history of ANRC as well as its plans for renovation and expansion. The tour was followed by a traditional house-blessing service with all residents and their families, who all followed along with the hymns. Vehapar then spoke with the residents about their past experiences and service to their churches and communities as far as Lebanon and Syria. Armenian Genocide survivor Mary Vartanian, who is a 110-year-old resident at ANRC, recounted her last interaction with Aram Vehapar and presented him a photo and hand-sewn appliqué. The atmosphere was filled with love and hope for both Armenian and non-Armenian residents.

Hairenik Association

His Holiness was a guest of the Hairenik Association, located in Watertown, where he was greeted at the Hareink Building by its staff and members of regional organization offices headquartered in the building. He toured the archives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation including documents of the First Republic of Armenia. He then sat with Hairenik Media at the new Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center for a dual Armenian-English video interview on a number of topics including Diaspora reorganization and revitalization, the Artsakh War and current relations with Armenia.

Local organization representatives

Members representing the executive bodies of the AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh,” Homenetmen Boston, ARS Cambridge “Shushi” and Watertown “Leola Sassouni,” Hamazkayin Boston, as well as principals and board members of the St. Stephen’s schools had a private audience with His Holiness at the St. Stephen’s Church sanctuary. They shared their concerns and challenges as they work to serve our communities and nation at large. His Holiness stressed the need to be relevant and necessary in our Diaspora through the missions of the organizations we serve. He added that the church is the center of community life where people come together to work and strengthen the community.

Our future is now

A highlight of Vehapar’s time in Boston was an afternoon spent with the youth of the community. As Vehapar always stresses, the youth are not our future — they are our present. His Holiness listened to their concerns and offered his fatherly message and wisdom on a variety of topics.

Nayiri Baljian Bell, director of St. Stephen’s Sunday School and a member of the pontifical visit committee, led an organizing group of dedicated young adults from area-Prelacy churches to conceptualize a unique Next Gen Dialogue with Vehapar. The purpose was to deepen participants’ sense of connection to the Armenian Church through authentic engagement with leadership and to cast a vision for youth engagement and service.

Held on Saturday, October 13, this unique gathering brought together more than 125 youth, college and graduate students, young adults and young families in the church sanctuary to share their concerns with Aram Vehapar. “We are grateful that Vehapar Hayr makes time for the youth of our community during each pontifical visit,” said Baljian.

Vehapar shared personal reflections on the meaning of being involved in the church and in the life of the community. Questions touched on Vehapar’s first recollections of participating in the church, his decision to serve, the current state of affairs of Armenia and how to be a leader in the church.

A young mother who brought her children to the dialogue sent a note after the event to say, “Getting the youth involved at a deeper level with Vehapar helped them view him at a human level and not so out of reach. It was an inspiring day not just for my kids, but also for me. Thank you.”

Following the dialogue, a short morning service took place. It was special to witness the youth in prayer with their leader in an intimate setting. Participants were treated to lunch with Vehapar in the church hall and participated in a community service activity to benefit the Armenian Theological Seminary in Bikfaya. Small kits with writing and language supplies were packed to be sent to Lebanon.

Worshiping as a community

Sunday badarak

On Sunday, October 13, an episcopal divine liturgy took place at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church. His Eminence Archbishop Kegham Katcherian was the day’s celebrant with the participation of area-Prelacy clergy, deacons and acolytes, as well as Sunday school students. His Holiness’ entrance to the church sanctuary was extraordinary as the at-capacity congregation worshiped together throughout the service. As the homilist, Aram Vehapar reflected on the words of Jesus Christ, “I am the way, the truth and the life.” These words, which grace the top of the altar, serve as a reminder to open our hearts and minds to God and to trust in Him on the journey he has set for us.

A special moment in the badarak was the presentation of the reliquary of St. Stephen. At the conclusion of the divine liturgy, the church pastor Hayr Hrant brought forth the reliquary with a procession to the altar and presented it to Aram Vehapar, where he then offered the closing blessing and prayer. Vehapar, with a traditional tapor, processed out of the church, blessing the faithful along the way.

A video of the badarak can be found on the church’s YouTube channel.

Community reception

After the divine liturgy, a community reception in honor of Aram Vehapar was hosted by the parish and sponsored by the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center and anoush’ella Café. More than 425 guests attended and witnessed a touching program. Very Rev. Fr. Tahanian, as master of ceremonies, offered welcoming words and took guests through the afternoon program, which included an original recitation from young Sunday school student Anahid Melkonian. Older students presented a beautiful recitation of Vahan Tekeyan’s “The Armenian Church” and excerpts of Vehapar’s writing about the Armenian Church. Lastly, Serine Sargsyan, an Armenian troubadour who recently relocated from Armenia to Boston, gave a resounding rendition of a classic song while donning a traditional Armenian costume.

Noubar and Anna Afeyan, no strangers to the Boston Armenian community, were guests of honor as they were bestowed by his Holiness as Prince and Princess of Cilicia. Both have been instrumental in educational programming and humanitarian action locally and in Armenia. Their generosity and commitment to serving our nation are exemplary, and it was an honor to present them with this award in an Armenian community space they consider home.

His Holiness then delivered his keynote address, focusing on four main points: identity, reorganization of our communities, Armenia-Diaspora relations and youth involvement in the life of the Armenian community.

Conclusion

This community is fortunate and always honored to host our clergy, especially the head of church. The countless hours of planning and tremendous amount of detail bring renewed spirit, commitment and love for our church and the people we work with. It reassures and strengthens our service to the Prelacy and Holy See of Cilicia and ensures the future of our church and community.

Astor Guzelian, an advisor to the committee and pillar of the church and community who has served on every single pontifical visit committee St. Stephen’s has organized, reflected: “Vehapar was truly impressed with this pontifical visit here in Boston. It comforts me to know that we have a generation of leaders and volunteers that can organize and execute an intense visit with such professionalism. Vehapar is an amazing leader that knows very well about each of the communities under his leadership. His continued encouragement to think outside the box in order to sustain and grow our communities is commendable. It was an absolute honor to be able to serve in this capacity again.”

Special thanks to the pastor and Board of Trustees for their support and trust and the entire pontifical visit committee: Nayiri Baljian Bell, Astor Guzelian, Gail Guzelian, Noushig Hagopian, Sonya Hagopian, Lucy Hoosian, Cerise Jalelian, Alan Jelalian, Heather Krafian, Becky Megerdichian and Robert Najarian. A special thank you to our Ladies Guild and the many volunteers who made the visit a success.