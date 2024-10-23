Letter to the Editor: The Caucasus and the Middle East

On the morning of September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan attacked the Armenian Republic of Artsakh. Turkey provided military support to Azerbaijan, while Israel supported Azerbaijan with all technological and military means. The war lasted 44 days and ended with Azerbaijan seizing a large area of Artsakh. Armenians lost approximately 5,000 soldiers, while Azerbaijan lost approximately 3,000 soldiers, killed and missing. 85 Armenian civilians were killed, while 21 were missing. The loss of land and life was a big blow to Armenians in their homeland in particular and in the Diaspora in general.

The war was marked by the deployment of drones, sensors, long-range heavy artillery and missile strikes, as well as state propaganda and the use of official social media accounts in online information warfare. In particular, Azerbaijan’s widespread use of Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) was crucial in determining the conflict’s outcome.

Israel played a significant role in leading Azerbaijan to victory in the 2020 war. In the early period of the war, the Israelis operated the armaments themselves, while later they engaged in training the Azerbaijani military on the operation of various weapons, the development of organizational methods and the formulation of military hatred doctrine. Azerbaijan, with the help of Israeli experts, demonstrated an innovative use of Israeli arms, which included carrying out multiple tasks and integrating drones with other armaments in the battlefield.

In the current war between Israel and the United States on the one hand and Hamas and Hezbollah on the other, Iran has supplied the Lebanese Hezbollah with missiles and drones and trained its members to operate them. Indeed, Iranian experts may have been the ones who launched them at the beginning of the war on October 7 of last year. On October 13, 2024, Hezbollah used drones to carry out a deadly air strike on the Israeli military Golani training base in the town of Binyamina.

No one should blame Iran for supporting Israel’s enemies. Israel supported the enemies of the Armenians a few years ago, when it cooperated with Turkey to participate with Azerbaijan in committing genocide against the Armenian people in Artsakh on September 19, 2023.

Dr. Gaby Kevorkian

Armenian Quarter, Jerusalem