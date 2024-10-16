AYF Senior Seminar sparks action for the betterment of the organization

FRANKLIN, Mass.—The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) held its annual Senior Seminar over the weekend of September 27-29, 2024, at Camp Haiastan, with approximately 50 attendees from across the region.

This year’s Senior Seminar focused on leadership and developing organizational skills that will serve as a crucial foundation for future endeavors both within our organization and in the broader community. Following the Tri-Regional Seminar in June, the Central Executive (CE) felt it was important to create an opportunity to focus on membership and strengthen our organization. By dedicating time to these essential skills, the CE aimed to equip the attendees with the tools and knowledge necessary to better serve not only our communities but also our nation.

A majority of the agenda was dedicated to engaging discussions and hands-on workshops. The goal was to foster a highly interactive and fraternal atmosphere where participants could actively collaborate and exchange ideas, with the hope that every attendee leaves with a richer, more profound understanding of how the AYF operates and the deeper motivations and values that guide our mission.

Attendees arrived on Friday night, settled into their cabins and greeted their friends from across the region. On Saturday morning, after flag raising, the members had breakfast and participated in a classic “ice-breaker” to help everyone familiarize themselves with one another.

The weekend then started off with a thought-provoking discussion led by Isabel Hagobian on the theme of “Doing What’s Right vs. Doing What’s Easy.” This session aimed to instill in attendees the importance of making principled decisions as members of the AYF, emphasizing that true growth comes from stepping outside one’s comfort zone and embracing opportunities that seem challenging. Attendees were encouraged to take on new roles, hold themselves accountable and remain committed to the AYF’s mission.

As the discussion progressed, participants reflected on the idea that choosing the right path is often difficult and requires personal sacrifice, but it is precisely these tough decisions that lead to meaningful, long-term impacts on our communities. The group ultimately defined the purpose of the conversation as an exploration of how doing the right thing, even when it’s hard, builds character, fosters integrity and equips us for greater challenges in the future.

The day progressed into the first workshop titled “Critical Thinking and Engagement,” led by Daron Bedian and Alec Soghomonian. To open the session, they asked attendees what they believe the strengths and weaknesses of the AYF are. This sparked an engaging dialogue, setting the tone for what was to come. Participants were then presented with a series of scenarios and tasked with acting out their responses to these situations. The goal was to push them to think critically about member engagement and how to lead by example and navigate difficult circumstances with poise and purpose. Through this hands-on exercise, attendees were encouraged to reflect on their roles in creating an environment that excites and inspires Armenian youth to be active participants in the AYF community.

After lunch and some much-needed free time, we dove into the second workshop, which centered around “Organizational Skills,” a three-part workshop covering various important skills our members must have. Nareg Mkrtschjan began the workshop by emphasizing the crucial role of effective communication within the AYF. He engaged the attendees through an interactive activity focused on body language and tone, where several members were given the chance to practice various communication techniques in real-time. This exercise highlighted areas where they could improve their approach to conveying ideas clearly and confidently.

Then Hagobian discussed the importance of budgeting on chapter, council and regional levels. Attendees were divided into small groups, where they worked collaboratively to create mock budgets for a hypothetical chapter dance fundraiser, gaining experience in financial planning. The workshop continued with Bedian, who spoke about AYF parliamentary procedure and the AYF-YOARF Operating Guide, reinforcing key organizational concepts in an interactive way. To wrap up the workshop, the group completed an exciting AYF Operating Guide scavenger hunt.

The program then shifted from the workshop agenda to a compelling discussion led by Soghomonian, who delved into the topic of socialism and its relevance within the AYF. His discussion explored what it truly means for the organization, drawing a direct connection between the AYF’s founding principles and those of its parent organization, the ARF, both of which are rooted in a socialist ideology. Soghomonian emphasized that socialism is not merely a political ideology but also deeply influences the structure, values and approach of the organization. It shapes the way we operate, fostering a spirit of collective responsibility, which in turn guides how we serve our communities and nation.

To conclude the day’s agenda, the CE welcomed guest speaker Kenar Charchaflian, who delivered an inspiring talk on the vital role of “Your Path Within the AYF.” She encouraged attendees to reflect on how they can grow within the organization while holding themselves accountable in their roles and contributing meaningfully to the organization. Charchaflian emphasized that real progress within the AYF is driven by members who are willing to take initiative, step up as volunteers and go beyond the expected to ensure that work gets done. She motivated the attendees to embrace responsibility and actively participate in shaping the future of the organization.

As with all AYF educational events, the true value lies in taking the lessons learned and the ideas sparked throughout the weekend and practicing them within the attendees’ chapters and councils. The attendees left this year’s Senior Seminar with the understanding that the strength of the AYF-YOARF depends on each of us, as dedicated members, carrying the organization forward and working together to achieve our shared goals.

Following the lectures on Saturday, the group enjoyed a grilled dinner together and continued discussions from earlier in the day while socializing into the early hours of the morning.

On Sunday morning, the attendees continued a recent tradition of completing a service project to help our home, AYF Camp Haiastan. This year, the attendees helped paint the side of the Mess Hall facing the Under the Trees area. The Central Executive and AYF-YOARF appreciate the space that AYF Camp Haiastan has been able to offer our membership over the past 70+ years, and we thank them for hosting us at this year’s Senior Seminar.