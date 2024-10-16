Armenia pushing for treaty with Azerbaijan before COP29

YEREVAN—Amid a push among Armenian leaders to sign a treaty with Azerbaijan before COP29, Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan has stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan are on the verge of reaching a peace agreement.

“In the context of the peace process that began in earnest months ago, Azerbaijan sought our agreement on five internationally recognized points. I am pleased to inform you that we have now reached consensus on 16 points,” Simonyan stated during his October 15 address at the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva, according to the National Assembly’s press office.

Simonyan emphasized that the time for establishing peace is now, urging Azerbaijan to demonstrate political will and seize the moment to join Armenia in making this opportunity a reality. “Armenia is ready to sign a peace agreement, even today,” Simonyan concluded.

Meanwhile, a scheduled meeting between Simonyan and Sahib Gafarova, the President of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, in Geneva was canceled. This was confirmed by Simonyan’s press secretary, Movses Harutyunyan. “The Azerbaijani side withdrew from the previously agreed arrangements at the last minute,” the statement read.

This comes after a discussion on October 14 between Simonyan and the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş.

In a recent post on X, Simonyan noted, “During the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, I had a meaningful meeting with Numan Kurtulmuş. We discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, the peace process in the South Caucasus and regional matters. I also presented the Armenian government’s ‘Crossroads to Peace’ initiative. We agreed to continue our communications moving forward.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on October 15 that the third meeting of the 3+3 regional consultative platform for the South Caucasus is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on October 18. This announcement follows a series of extensive discussions between Armenian and Turkish officials aimed at establishing bilateral relations.



Fidan emphasized Turkey’s stance that all regional issues should be resolved directly by the countries in the region. “Turkey is committed to the position that all regional matters must be addressed directly by the countries of the region. We continue consultations with South Caucasus nations through the 3+3 regional cooperation platform,” he said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, will be in attendance. However, the Georgian Foreign Ministry has stated that Georgia will not participate in this session, maintaining its previous stance. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also confirmed that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the meeting.

Additionally, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and his Turkish counterpart, Mehmeh Kemal Bozay, reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate, emphasizing Ankara’s presidency of the regional 3+3 platform.

The 3+3 initiative, proposed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2020, aims to establish a framework for regional cooperation. The platform’s inaugural meeting was held in Moscow in 2021, followed by a second meeting in Tehran in 2023.

During his trip to Istanbul, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan addressed the World Congress of the International Road Federation on October 15, highlighting the importance of establishing new, reliable communication channels and reviving previously operational transport infrastructures in light of current geopolitical conditions. He said that the development of robust infrastructure and equitable territorial growth are vital for ensuring sustainable development and the well-being of citizens worldwide.

“The complete unblocking of economic infrastructure among all states in the region, along with the enhancement of interconnectivity, are key priorities for the government of the Republic of Armenia,” Sanosyan stated. He reiterated the Armenian government’s commitment to fostering lasting and stable peace in the South Caucasus through its “Crossroads of Peace” initiative.

According to Sanosyan, Armenia is prepared to reactivate all transport routes traversing its territory and to establish new connections, ensuring the safe passage of all goods, vehicles, people, pipelines and power lines.

In alignment with the sentiments expressed by other government officials who are eager to finalize a peace deal with Azerbaijan, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan are on the brink of signing a peace agreement, with a hopeful timeline set before the end of the year, potentially after the COP29 summit in Baku.

In an interview with “Armenpress” and “Shant TV” on October 12, Khachaturyan acknowledged the complexity of the peace process, noting Azerbaijan’s ongoing threats and shifting demands. He said that the peace agreement is crucial for Armenia, particularly given its geopolitical challenges. Khachaturyan expressed a desire for the two nations to finalize the agreement prior to COP29, although he noted this might not be feasible. He stressed that the core content of the agreement has been finalized.



The president stated that there must be patience in politics, asserting that Armenia’s commitment to peace remains strong. “But some issues are being brought in by Azerbaijani side resulting in everything getting delayed. But what has been done during the past years and what we have achieved now, and, are seemingly in the final phase, didn’t come easy,” Khachaturyan said.

The president also affirmed that Armenia has no desire for conflict. The country is focused on enhancing its defense capabilities while addressing economic and social issues. Khachaturyan concluded by reflecting on the broader regional context, stating that a gradual approach to peace is preferable to neglecting the process and facing the possibility of renewed conflict.



Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has also recently proposed a two-day meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to finalize the one or two unresolved articles of the agreement. He also suggested that the leaders of both countries sign the treaty before the COP29 summit. This information was provided by Sargis Khandanian, chairman of the National Assembly’s Foreign Relations Committee.

While Armenian government officials continue to make a series of announcements regarding a potential peace deal, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed skepticism about Armenia’s proposal to sign elements of a treaty that have already been agreed upon.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of Belgium on October 14, Aliyev described the Armenian government’s proposal to sign an incomplete agreement, while deferring unresolved points to future discussions, as unrealistic, stating that there are no precedents for such an approach. Aliyev criticized the Armenian side for making proposals that are unlikely to be accepted.