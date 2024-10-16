A tale of two leaders

The number two seems to be treated with particular favor in our nation. For centuries Armenia was divided into two major geographies, western and eastern. We have two major dialects, again eastern and western, in our mother tongue. Our church has operated with two major Holy See’s for centuries in Holy Etchmiadzin and Cilicia. These circumstances have been essentially out of the control of our people and are historical realities caused by external factors. Here in the American Diaspora, we have continued the tradition of twos, but in this case it has been self-inflicted. Our beloved church, as a result of a decades-old division, has two administrative units within one geography — the Prelacy and the Diocese — and two presiding bishops — a primate and prelate. In order to minimize confusion, at least we have chosen different labels to identify them. For decades, we have had to explain to American leaders and our children the reasons for this oddity. Across generational time frames, division can have an interesting impact on the community. What started out as an acrimonious, family-separating ordeal has evolved into a de facto acceptance with increased civility and respect. One of the reasons the two-ness continues despite open relations is that loyalties and comfort have been established over time.

The current pontifical visit of Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia illustrates this point. The Holy See of Cilicia has a long record of beloved Catholicoi. For the last 75 years, adherents to the Holy See have revered some of the most renowned public leaders in our church. Karekin I Hovseptiantz, Zareh I, Khoren I, Karekin II (of Cilicia) and now Aram I form a remarkable string of leaders admired for their intellect and ability to inspire the faithful. We should never underestimate or take for granted their combination of vision and intellect with a unique ability to communicate with the faithful. Ask any individuals who experienced their leadership, and you will understand the love for the Holy See despite the division. Many of us remember the hopeful days with Karekin Sarkissian as prelate, coadjutor Catholicos, Catholicos of Cilicia and finally as Catholicos of All Armenians. Among the younger generation, I see the same energy and faith in Aram’s leadership. We should appreciate all Armenian clergy regardless of affiliation.

As the history of the Diaspora continues, the challenge to fight ignorance and maintain an informed community grows. There are many Armenians in the functioning Diaspora in America who believe that the existence of the Holy See of Cilicia and the division in America are directly connected. A simple Google search can be enlightening. The Holy See of Etchmiadzin moved frequently over the centuries due to political and territorial instability in historic Armenia. After 150 years in Etchmiadzin, it moved to Dvin for nearly 500 years. Due to continued strife, the seat of the Catholicos then moved to western Armenia — first to Aghtamar on Lake Van, then Ani, a brief period in Sepastia and finally Cilicia in the early 12th century. The Kingdom of Cilicia was established after the loss of sovereignty with the fall of the Bagraduni dynasty in the ninth century and the resulting migration. In 1441, conditions in eastern Armenia improved, and the Catholicos chose to return to Holy Etchmiadzin. However, the political divide between western Armenia and Cilicia, ruled by the Ottoman Turks, and eastern Armenia, ruled by the Persians and Russians, necessitated a continuity with the hierarchical Holy See in Sis, Cilicia.

Several conclusions can be drawn from this historical reality. The Catholicos of All Armenians resided in Cilicia for centuries. The two Catholicoi have coexisted for nearly 600 years. The two Sees have operated independently, but the primacy of Holy Etchmiadzin is respected by Holy Cilicia. The Mother See has fortunately remained in Holy Etchmiadzin since 1441. In 1918, it was threatened by the Turks but survived in part due to the courageous leadership of Catholicos Gevorg V, who famously refused to vacate. We should also remember the bravery of several Catholicoi during the Soviet era, such as Khoren I, who was murdered by the Soviets, and the venerable Vasken I. The Holy See of Cilicia and the monastic complex of St. Sophia were destroyed in Sis by the genocidal Turks. The dedicated servant Catholicos Sahag II followed his people into exile in Greater Syria and worked tirelessly in the refugee camps of Aleppo and elsewhere. He eventually reestablished the Holy See in its current location in Antelias, Lebanon. The establishment of the Prelacy in the United States in 1957 was the result of the needs of formerly “unaffiliated” churches — those outside the Etchmiadzin jurisdiction — who courageously sought a hierarchical relationship during a period of remarkable growth. We can debate the “what ifs” but not the facts. All Armenian Christians should respect the historic importance of both Sees. This is our collective history. Artificial barriers that impede knowledge should be removed.

This past week, we have continued our legacy of two. In an intersection not experienced since the planned joint commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in 2015, both Catholicoi are in the same region of the United States. Their itineraries reflect a contrast in their approach. Aram I is concluding a well-organized and public pontifical visit to the eastern Prelacy that began in 2023. His mission has been to bring his message of the “reorganization and revitalization of the Diaspora” to every parish in the Prelacy. Pontifical visits to the faithful are enormous undertakings for a diocese given the details of schedule, logistics, security, protocol and the importance of the mission. They usually require a short-term suspension of Prelacy and parish activity in order to focus resources on the itinerary. Most committee members will recall their work as “joyful fatigue.” It is unique, usually unprecedented and can be life changing. I have had the honor of meeting Catholicoi Khoren I, Karekin I and II and Aram I. I am sure many of you have experienced the joy of being inspired by such leaders. Receiving such a blessing through spiritual and educational encounters results in a new level of creativity, innovation and energy. It is part of the “revitalization” message that His Holiness offered.

Karekin II of Holy Etchmiadzin is here on a very recently announced, “mostly private” visit to the New York area. He attended a gala banquet held by the AGBU Assembly honoring the Setrakians for their years of service to AGBU. Honoring these fine people is noble but should be done in the context of public blessings of the faithful. The vague statement issued by the Diocese stated that he would have some private organizational meetings. The last pontifical visit by His Holiness was over 17 years ago. Since then, there have been at least six visits of a private nature. In this case, private means meeting with select audiences of individuals and organizations. This is unfortunate, because it feeds the perception of elitism and perhaps fear of public criticism. I respect both Sees, and it hurts me deeply to see the faithful of the Etchmiadzin Diocese denied access. Aram I conducted multiple public forums in every community, yet it hurts to see the Catholicos from the Mother See be so private in his leadership. The leaders in our church provide the most fundamental element to sustain life among their adherents — hope. The absence of hope is despair and decline.

I spoke to many people during my recent trip to Armenia, and the Vehapar is usually measured in his public appearances. Holy Etchmiadzin just concluded a very public event in the blessing of the Holy Muron, yet there is something missing if public access only takes place through a ceremony or a mass blessing. Others have suggested that language is a constraint in visiting the Diaspora. I was present over 17 years ago at Holy Trinity in Cambridge when there was a New England parish town hall with His Holiness Karekin II. He was asked by a parish leader that evening to speak in English and not through a translator. He complied and did quite well. In a recent interview, Vehapar Aram stated that 90% of his discussions during this visit have been held in English, and this is an example of how we must adapt. He seems well-equipped to understand the dynamics in the Diaspora. I am never presumptuous about one’s health, but apparently that has not been a concern relative to Karekin Vehapar’s itineraries. We always wish good health for our leaders. Some have suggested he is uncomfortable with public discussions and favors more controlled circumstances. Critics have suggested that he is concerned about public criticism. I will not speculate and contribute to rumors, but I believe that our leaders have a responsibility to the faithful that is intimately connected to the title they accepted. It is an extension of their holy orders as priests. While Aram I travels to every corner of the Prelacy to inspire all demographics, Karekin II is sequestered in private groups. Comparisons can be unfortunate, but when you are in the same geography with such contrasting approaches, they are inevitable.

Whenever a pontifical visit occurs, I am reminded of comments by our leaders that our church is one despite administrative differences. This leads me to advocate, perhaps naively, that each Catholicoi should be invited to a hrashapar service at the “other” respective church. Our people need to see that we are one. There are still “two” many circumstances where the opposite is true. The church can lead with the power of God’s love. Perhaps I should consider a slight revision to this long-standing mantra. We should pray that Karekin II soon conducts a pontifical visit to these shores so that the children of the Diocese can also experience that special feeling in their parish life. All of our children, despite our “administrative difference,” deserve this moment. How many of us today vividly recall the impact of Vasken I, Karekin I and now Aram I in our lives. I am very thankful for the blessings, wisdom and leadership of His Holiness Aram I. I pray that we all become informed and active adherents of our faith and that we never forget the meek, the children and the humble.